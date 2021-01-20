Bernard M. Engel, 94, operated commercial collection agency

July 24, 1926 – Dec. 23, 2020
Bernard M. Engel, who ran a commercial collection agency and was active in national credit agency organizations, died Dec. 23 in his Town of Tonawanda home after a short period of declining health. He was 94.
Born in Cleveland, he was sent to live with his mother’s sister Sadie and her husband in the Bronx after his mother died unexpectedly when he was 2 months old.
Then, after his aunt Sadie died when he was 6, he came to Buffalo to stay with his father’s brother and sister, Joseph and Minnie Engel.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II while attending Hutchinson Central High School. A cartographer stationed in Europe, he finished high school after returning from service.
He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University at Buffalo.
While attending college, he met Estelle Organek, a secretary and bookkeeper, at the wedding of a mutual friend. They were married in 1951.
Mr. Engel first worked in the collection departments of retail stores.
“He hated it,” his daughter Marcella “Marcy” Roberts said. “He wanted to help people. He would help them work out terms they could use.”
In 1962, Mr. Engel and his wife founded Commercial Collection Corp. of New York in 1962, which worked with business creditors, rather than individuals. They established another company, Credit Management Services, in 1968. He retired in 2000.
He was elected president of the Commercial Collectors Association of America in 1973 and elected to the board of directors of the Commercial Agency Section of the Commercial Law League of America in 1977. He also was a founding member, in 1982, of CERN, an organization of commercial credit agencies.
A handwriting expert, Mr. Engel was a member of the American Grapho Analysis Society and a vice president of the New York State Chapter of the International Graphoanalysis Society.
He often lectured on the topic, gave television interviews and consulted for companies about the personalities of prospective employees by examining their handwriting.
He also was active with Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters and SCORE, the Service Corps for Retired Executives, where he helped start small businesses. He was president and chairman of the Buffalo chapter of SCORE.
Mr. Engel served as a coach and counselor for the Women’s Business Center at Canisius College, which assisted women in starting and building their own enterprises.
He also was a Lemon Law arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau, a former grandmaster of his Masonic lodge and a volunteer usher at Studio Arena Theatre.
He established a scholarship in creative writing in his wife’s name at SUNY Buffalo State and a second scholarship award for the most altruistic student in the names of his aunt Minnie and uncle Joseph.
His wife died in 1996.
In addition to his daughter, survivors include a son, William; four grandchildren and his longtime companion, Gertrude Bacol.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.