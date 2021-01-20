Bernard M. Engel, 94, operated commercial collection agency

In 1962, Mr. Engel and his wife founded Commercial Collection Corp. of New York in 1962, which worked with business creditors, rather than individuals. They established another company, Credit Management Services, in 1968. He retired in 2000.

He was elected president of the Commercial Collectors Association of America in 1973 and elected to the board of directors of the Commercial Agency Section of the Commercial Law League of America in 1977. He also was a founding member, in 1982, of CERN, an organization of commercial credit agencies.

A handwriting expert, Mr. Engel was a member of the American Grapho Analysis Society and a vice president of the New York State Chapter of the International Graphoanalysis Society.

He often lectured on the topic, gave television interviews and consulted for companies about the personalities of prospective employees by examining their handwriting.

He also was active with Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters and SCORE, the Service Corps for Retired Executives, where he helped start small businesses. He was president and chairman of the Buffalo chapter of SCORE.

Mr. Engel served as a coach and counselor for the Women’s Business Center at Canisius College, which assisted women in starting and building their own enterprises.