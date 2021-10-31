Bernard J. Connelly Sr., 93, retired M&T Bank executive

Oct. 17, 1928 – Oct. 28, 2021
Bernard J. Connelly Sr., a retired M&T Bank executive, died Oct. 28 in his home in Orchard Park under hospice care after a year’s battle with liver cancer. He was 93.
Born in Buffalo, the second of four children, he attended East High School and Boys Vocational High School, then enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. A seaman’s apprentice, he was a crewman on a ship that witnessed atomic bomb testing in the South Pacific after World War II.
Returning from service, he was still in uniform when he met Helen M. Wagner at the bar of a lakeside nightclub in Angola. They were married Sept. 9, 1950, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Buffalo.
To support a growing family while he was earning a bachelor’s degree in business at the University at Buffalo, he worked a variety of jobs. After beginning his banking career at Liberty Bank, he went on to complete a master’s in business administration at UB. He joined M&T Bank in 1965, worked in the loan department and was vice president of the Trust Department when he retired in 1990.
A resident of the countryside near West Falls for about 30 years, he built a barn to keep horses and rode with his children on nearby trails. He also maintained a farm in Machias and planted large vegetable gardens.
His daughter Dr. Jeanne M. Trabuzzi wrote: “He portrayed the ultimate Eddie Albert from ‘Green Acres’ when he would come home from work in his suit and quickly transform his attention and energy to his tractor and gardens.”
An avid skier and golfer, he was a member of the former Glenwood Acres Ski Club and served on the board of directors of the East Aurora Country Club. He continued skiing into his 80s and played golf this past summer.
He was an East Aurora resident for 10 years before moving to Orchard Park in 2004. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Aurora Town Board in 1993 and worked for Rep. Jack Quinn on his first Congressional election campaign.
In addition to his wife, survivors include four sons, Bernard J. Jr., Timothy, Terrance and Patrick Sr.; three daughters, Beth Ann Zampino, Dr. Jeanne M. Tribuzzi and Margaret Connelly; a sister, Doris Connelly King; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. George’s Catholic Church, 74 Old Glenwood Road, West Falls.