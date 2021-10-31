Bernard J. Connelly Sr., 93, retired M&T Bank executive

Oct. 17, 1928 – Oct. 28, 2021

Bernard J. Connelly Sr., a retired M&T Bank executive, died Oct. 28 in his home in Orchard Park under hospice care after a year’s battle with liver cancer. He was 93.

Born in Buffalo, the second of four children, he attended East High School and Boys Vocational High School, then enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. A seaman’s apprentice, he was a crewman on a ship that witnessed atomic bomb testing in the South Pacific after World War II.

Returning from service, he was still in uniform when he met Helen M. Wagner at the bar of a lakeside nightclub in Angola. They were married Sept. 9, 1950, in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Buffalo.

To support a growing family while he was earning a bachelor’s degree in business at the University at Buffalo, he worked a variety of jobs. After beginning his banking career at Liberty Bank, he went on to complete a master’s in business administration at UB. He joined M&T Bank in 1965, worked in the loan department and was vice president of the Trust Department when he retired in 1990.