Bernard A. Cesar Sr., 94, independent insurance agent with many interests

After he was discharged in 1946, he enrolled at the University of Buffalo on the GI Bill, earning a degree in physical education in 1950. A wrestler at UB, he won matches in three weight classes and earned a state championship medal.

Mr. Cesar held several jobs and was a Buffalo police patrolman for three years before beginning his career in the insurance business with Angelo Sorrento in 1955, working with Mutual of Omaha and Nationwide. He opened his own office, the Bernard A. Cesar General Insurance Agency, in 1959.

He served on agents councils for several companies, was board member of the Independent Mutual Agents and was a leader with the Professional Insurance Agents.

In the mid 1970s, he started one of the first insurance clusters, organizing a group of independent insurance agents. After serving as insurance consultant for the New York State Funeral Directors Association from 1977 to 1981, he developed one of the first statewide insurance programs for the funeral business.

Mr. Cesar had several other business ventures, including the area’s first automatic car wash and a pizza delivery service that deployed custom-made dune buggies equipped with two-way radios and ovens.