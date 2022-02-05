Bernard A. Cesar Sr., 94, independent insurance agent with many interests

July 17, 1927 – Jan. 30, 2022
Independent insurance agent Bernie Cesar never retired.
“He said he never worked a day in his life,” his wife Susan said. “That’s how much he enjoyed what he was doing.”
Although his son Bernard Jr. and daughter Dena Marie Cesar handle many day-to-day operations of the Cesar Group Insurance, he continued going to his office daily on South Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga and calling on clients.
“He represented 400 funeral homes across the state,” his wife said. “He was a very hands-on agent. He figured these clients deserved to see him in person.”
He died Jan. 30 in his home in Amherst after a short illness. He was 94.
Born Bernard A. Cesaroni in Buffalo, the son of Italian immigrants and the second of three boys, the family name was legally changed by his older brother Roy, an attorney.
Mr. Cesar was supposed to graduate from Hutchinson Central High School in 1943, but used Roy’s birth certificate to enlist in the Navy at age of 16 during World War II. He later was awarded his high school diploma. He served as a fire machinist aboard the destroyer USS Niblack.
After he was discharged in 1946, he enrolled at the University of Buffalo on the GI Bill, earning a degree in physical education in 1950. A wrestler at UB, he won matches in three weight classes and earned a state championship medal.
Mr. Cesar held several jobs and was a Buffalo police patrolman for three years before beginning his career in the insurance business with Angelo Sorrento in 1955, working with Mutual of Omaha and Nationwide. He opened his own office, the Bernard A. Cesar General Insurance Agency, in 1959.
He served on agents councils for several companies, was board member of the Independent Mutual Agents and was a leader with the Professional Insurance Agents.
In the mid 1970s, he started one of the first insurance clusters, organizing a group of independent insurance agents. After serving as insurance consultant for the New York State Funeral Directors Association from 1977 to 1981, he developed one of the first statewide insurance programs for the funeral business.
Mr. Cesar had several other business ventures, including the area’s first automatic car wash and a pizza delivery service that deployed custom-made dune buggies equipped with two-way radios and ovens.
He invented a 3D and projection TV system, the Telejector Living Lens, and built a prototype unit, but was unsuccessful in finding a company to manufacture it. He equipped and managed a band, Cesar’s Children, which toured worldwide. He also provided financial backing for startup companies in health care and computer services.
A fitness enthusiast, he was one of the original members of the European Health Spa. He took up running in his 50s and had a group known as Human Energy East, which trained daily for competition in marathons. He ran in the former Skylon Marathon and continued running into his 70s.
He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills season ticket holder and made a bet in the 1960s with his former neighbor, Bills Hall of Famer Billy Shaw, that he would shave his beard when the team won the Super Bowl. After he was interviewed about the bet in 2021 on WGRZ-TV, dozens of hopeful Bills fans sent him razors.
He was active in the Romulus Club, the Perseverance Club, the Good Government Club and the Lancaster Country Club.
His first wife, the former Millie Buccitelli, died in 2003. He was remarried to the former Susan Koval Lavine 14 years ago.
Survivors also include two sons, Dr. Michael and Bernard A. Jr.; two daughters, Marissa Eddy and Dena Marie Cesar; a stepdaughter, Lindsay Pracht; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. It will be livestreamed at my.gather.app/remember.bernard-cesar-sr.