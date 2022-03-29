Bernadette A. Collier, 97, trained as weather observer

March 24, 1924 – Feb. 26, 2022

Bernadette A. Collier, who had trained as a weather observer during World War II and worked at the Buffalo Museum of Science, died Feb. 26 under hospice care from complications following a fall. She was 97.

The former Bernadette A. Eller lived in East Amherst at Solstice Senior Living through last December .

Born in the family home in a part of Cheektowaga known as Forks, she attended Our Lady Help of Christians elementary school and graduated, at age 16, from the former Pine Hill High School. She went on to attend SUNY Buffalo State, earning a bachelor’s degree. But there was more to her education than instruction of a traditional sort.

During World War II, she traveled to New York City to be trained as a weather observer. She received an assignment to the Buffalo airport and its Weather Bureau. It was while she was working at the Weather Bureau that she met meteorologist James S. Collier, who became her husband.

The couple lived in Cheektowaga for a time. In 1963, they relocated to Williamsville.

Her husband, who developed a method for predicting lake-effect snowstorms, died in 2000.