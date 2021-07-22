Barbara Wojtaszczyk, 73, award-winning teacher was active in parish

Sept. 9, 1947 – July 19, 2021

A teacher's advice changed Barbara Wojtaszczyk's life, so it was only appropriate that she became a teacher herself, guiding and inspiring hundreds of West Seneca pupils over three decades.

Mrs. Wojtaszczyk, a teacher for 33 years and an active member of St. Gabriel's Parish in Elma since the mid-1980s, died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a long illness. She was 73.

Born in Buffalo as the third of six children of Andrew and Florence Piotrowski, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk grew up near the Broadway Market.

She graduated from St. Adalbert's School and was in her third year at Fosdick-Masten Park High School, planning to become a beautician, when a teacher noted her writing talent and suggested she go to college. With the teacher's encouragement, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk enrolled in Bishop Colton High School, where she prepared to enter SUNY Buffalo State, the first in her family to attend college.

While she was at Bishop Colton, she also met Dennis J. Wojtaszczyk, who became her high school sweetheart and later her husband of 50 years.