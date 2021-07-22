Barbara Wojtaszczyk, 73, award-winning teacher was active in parish

Sept. 9, 1947 – July 19, 2021
A teacher's advice changed Barbara Wojtaszczyk's life, so it was only appropriate that she became a teacher herself, guiding and inspiring hundreds of West Seneca pupils over three decades.
Mrs. Wojtaszczyk, a teacher for 33 years and an active member of St. Gabriel's Parish in Elma since the mid-1980s, died in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a long illness. She was 73.
Born in Buffalo as the third of six children of Andrew and Florence Piotrowski, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk grew up near the Broadway Market.
She graduated from St. Adalbert's School and was in her third year at Fosdick-Masten Park High School, planning to become a beautician, when a teacher noted her writing talent and suggested she go to college. With the teacher's encouragement, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk enrolled in Bishop Colton High School, where she prepared to enter SUNY Buffalo State, the first in her family to attend college.
While she was at Bishop Colton, she also met Dennis J. Wojtaszczyk, who became her high school sweetheart and later her husband of 50 years.
"We supported each other in college," said Mr. Wojtaszczyk, who was also the first in his family to earn a college degree. The young couple took many classes together, studied together and proofread each other's papers. Mr. Wojtaszczyk went on to teach at West Seneca West Senior High School.
In her senior year of college, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk taught kindergarten at St. Adalbert's School, then graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree.
The couple married Aug. 21, 1971, in St. Adalbert's Basilica.
Mrs. Wojtaszczyk taught fourth grade at Bellwood School, then fifth grade at Abbott Road School. She taught fifth grade at Potters Road School, and in the final few years of her career, was asked to teach second-graders to prepare them for the state writing proficiency tests.
She enjoyed the older students, her husband said, because they were more independent and could work on projects and in groups.
"She was well-known for her creativity in the classroom and her hands-on approach to student learning," her husband said. Because Mrs. Wojtaszczyk "felt that the arts were the soul of learning and should always complement the academics," she planned holiday concerts and plays in which the children performed.
In 1999, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk organized a project in which the Potters Road fifth-graders raised funds for and helped design the Children's Peace Memorial in Centennial Park, which was renamed Veterans Memorial Park in 2010.
The front of the monument is inscribed with her students' words, "Now is the time – Love us, Protect us, Teach us, PEACE."
For the project, the students received the "Outstanding Youth Award" from the National Philanthropic Association.
In 2004, the year she retired, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk was named "Classroom Teacher of the Year" by the West Seneca Teachers Association.
After the family moved to Elma in the mid-1980s, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk became the manager of the new gift shop at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church and worked behind the scenes on many projects for the parish.
A devout Catholic, she had a special devotion to St. Mary, her husband said.
Over the years, on behalf of the priests at the parish, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk hand-wrote birthday cards and condolence letters to parishioners.
She also hosted the Wojtaszczyk family's Christmas Eve Wigilia celebration for more than 40 years, preparing many traditional seafood dishes and pierogi. She also gave her pierogi as gifts to delighted recipients, her husband said.
"She was always concerned about other people and put them first," Mr. Wojtaszczyk said.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Wojtaszczyk is survived by two sons, Aaron and Joshua Wojtaszczyk; two sisters, Marcia McKibbin and Rita Pawlak; a brother, Richard Piotrowski; and three grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton, St., Elma, NY 14059.