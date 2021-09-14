Barbara J. Boardway, 67, registered nurse led 'life of service'

After working for years in the emergency department, Mrs. Boardway moved into nursing education at Our Lady of Victory Hospital, teaching classes to staff. She also taught nursing classed at Trocaire College.

She left OLV in 1995, and spent a few years working on assignment to various hospitals. In 1998, she was hired by Travelers Insurance, where she was an instructor in what the company called Claims University. She taught staffers how to interpret and understand the medical reports they had to examine, her husband said.

For the last eight years, she was a medical case manager for catastrophic cases at Travelers.

When the Boardways' son Colin left for college in 2009, Mrs. Boardway began seeking volunteer opportunities. She considered docent work at various places, but found a home at the Allentown Art Festival Inc.

She wasn't an artist, but the Boardways had been enthusiastic supporters of the festival for some 20 years, and she immediately clicked with the other volunteers on the board.

"She was active, she was enthusiastic, Barbara was full of great ideas and she motivated us," said Rita Harrington-Lippman, the Allentown Art Festival's president. "She would say, 'This could be better,' and she would make it better."