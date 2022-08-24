Barbara Hope Anderson, 79, teacher devoted to children in and out of school

April 26, 1943 – Aug. 10, 2022

Barbara Hope Anderson, a special education teacher for more than 30 years in the Attica and Wyoming central schools, had a lifelong devotion to children in and out of the classroom.

The longtime chair of the Genesee County Fresh Air Fund, she arranged to bring youngsters to the area from New York City every summer. She and her husband, H. Edwin "Ed" Anderson, hosted many of them in their home outside Corfu.

They also were foster parents. One of the many children they cared for, Oscar Watts, became part of the family.

She died Aug. 10 from complications of Parkinson's disease in Freeland, Md., where she had been living with her son. She was 79.

Born in Buffalo, her father, George Schmidt, died while serving in World War II. She grew up in Kenmore and Amherst and was an honor student at Williamsville High School, now Williamsville South, graduating in 1961.

During high school, she began working as a counselor at Cradle Beach, a camp for disadvantaged and special needs children, and continued while she was attending Cortland State College, now SUNY Cortland, and SUNY Geneseo, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.

She and her husband, who had dated when they were high school classmates, were married in December 1963. She worked at the Genesee County YWCA for several years before she started teaching.

Mrs. Anderson assisted her husband, a teacher and coach in the Batavia schools, on an annual camping trip with his sixth-graders to Allegany State Park, serving meals to more than 130 people a day. Following his death in 2008, she established an annual camp scholarship for Genesee County youth.

After she and her husband retired in the late 1990s, they moved to Florida, then returned to spend summers in Faun Lake, a wooded resident camp community near Java Village.

A member of the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, she volunteered in the food pantry and performed in the bell choir for many years.

Her hobbies included reading, water aerobics, listening to the radio and watching the Buffalo Bills.

Survivors include a daughter, Georgia Anna; a son, Eric; a brother, Kenneth Little; and five grandchildren. Another daughter, Kate Spring, died in 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Faun Lake.