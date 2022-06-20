Barbara A. Casciani, 80, assisted in operating radio stations here and in Michigan

Nov. 18, 1941 – June 14, 2022

Barbara A. Casciani, who assisted her husband in operating radio stations here and in Michigan, died June 14 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a period of declining health. She was 80.

Born Barbara Bressette in Peckville, Pa., near Scranton, she was youngest of five children. She came to Buffalo with her family in 1945 and was a 1959 graduate of North Tonawanda High School, where she was a junior varsity cheerleader.

She held a variety of secretarial jobs and in 1967, she became an executive secretary to the sales manager at WKBW radio, where she met her husband, John Casciani, who was an advertising account executive. They were married July 25, 1970.

When they had an opportunity to purchase radio stations in Michigan, they moved there in 1976 and founded Casciani Communications of Michigan, which owned and operated radio stations WIQB and WNRS in Ann Arbor and later WIBM and WXCM in Lansing. She oversaw the business operations at the stations, while he managed sales and personnel. “She was a godsend,” he said.

After six years in Michigan, they returned to Williamsville and in 1988 purchased radio station WBYR 107.7 FM, which became WBMW (The Wave), WEZQ and WNUC (Hot Country). They sold the station to Adelphia Communications in 2000 and retired from broadcasting.

An avid reader, Mrs. Casciani enjoyed traveling, golf, tennis and dancing. In retirement, she and her husband spent winters in Naples, Fla.

She also was a volunteer for Twigs Buffalo, a support group for hospitals; St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and the Williamsville schools, and assisted in fundraising events at Transit Valley Country Club.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Stephen; two daughters, Jennifer Witt and Amy Clarke; a brother, Ronald Bressette; a sister, Carol Brennan; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.

