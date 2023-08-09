May 26, 1922 – July 12, 2023

Aurea F. Drzewiecki-Leonard, an administrator who helped students get financial aid at local colleges, died July 12 in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, after a period of declining health. She was 101.

Born Aurea Stempin in North Tonawanda, she entered the Felician Sisters after she graduated from Villa Maria Academy. She earned a bachelor's degree from what was then Canisius College and a master’s degree in education from the former Medaille College.

She began at Villa Maria College as a history instructor, then became admissions director and director of student personnel.

She had left the Felician order by 1970 when she was named assistant director of financial aid at Canisius College. From 1974 to 1989, she was a financial aid counselor at what is now SUNY Buffalo State University.

She was honored as Educator of the Year in 1983 by the Am-Pol Eagle. She received the Service Award from the Polish Arts Club in 1989.

She was a member of the Business and Professional Women of Polonia, National Association of Women Deans, UB Emeritus Club, Polish Arts Club of Buffalo, Zonta International, Buffalo Torch Club and the New York State Financial Aid Administrators.

She was part of a 24-member council that raised funds and sponsored community events at Villa Maria College and was active in the Villa Maria Academy Alumnae Association.

She met her first husband, Norbert Drzewiecki, a widower who worked in the physics laboratory at the University at Buffalo, through a newspaper personal ad. They were married in 1972.

They became residents of Canterbury Woods in 1999 and she was active on many committees there. After her husband’s death in 2001, she was remarried to another Canterbury Woods resident, Dr. Robert D. Leonard, a retired Hamburg physician. He died in 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Drzewiecki and Gary Drzewiecki; a brother, Henry Stempin; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 17 in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Amherst.