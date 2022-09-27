Arthur P. Miller, 98, World War II veteran, mechanical engineer at Sylvania

June 28, 1924 – Sept. 21, 2022

Arthur P. Miller's fondest memory of World War II was a moment in Rome in 1945. Serving as a communications officer with the 3rd Infantry Division, he and his jeep driver encountered an American couple who had been stuck in the city since the start of the war.

"The woman had a big American flag," Mr. Miller told Buffalo News reporter Harold McNeil last year. "She wrapped it around me."

Her husband then broke out a bottle of Haig & Haig scotch that the couple had been saving until Italy was liberated.

"So we all had a little drink out of that bottle, and they welcomed us and I welcomed them," he said. "That was a happy day,"

Mr. Miller, a resident of the Brothers of Mercy Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarence for past four years, died Sept. 21. He was 98.

Born in Buffalo, the second of three children and the only boy, he grew up on the East Side, attended St. Stanislaus School and graduated from Seneca Vocational High School before he was drafted into the Army in 1941.

"I told them I wanted to be in electronics,” Mr. Miller, who studied radio and telephone technology in school, said last year. “So I wound up being in charge of telephone and telegraph." he said.

He served in North Africa, Italy, France, Austria and Germany and attained the rank of sergeant.

He received the Bronze Star, and during a 2011 ceremony in New York City, he was awarded the National Order of the Legion of Honor from the president of France for his participation in the liberation of France.

Working in the sporting goods department at Sattler's after the war, he began dating a co-worker from another department, Madeline Marie Bokowski. They were married in 1950.

"I didn't have a car, so I would walk her to the bus stop on Bailey Avenue and Walden, and that was it," he told McNeil.

He went on to work for 30 years as a mechanical engineer for the Sylvania Co., first in Buffalo, then in Batavia. After he retired in the late 1970s, he worked as a salesman part-time for a plumbing supply company.

A Cheektowaga resident for nearly 40 years before moving to Williamsville, he was project manager at St. John Gualbert Catholic Church when the building was renovated and volunteered at parish Bingo games for 44 years, serving as paymaster.

“I can still see him walking up and down the main aisle waving a fist full of dollars,” his son Paul wrote.

He also was a lector, a longtime trustee and a member of the Holy Name Society, the Home School Association and the Knights of Columbus. He was honored with the St. Joseph the Worker Award.

He enjoyed family vacations that included camping, fishing and visiting historical sites. His son Paul recalled how he installed a pool table in their basement for his children and their friends who hung out there and how he encouraged them to ski.

“Dad bought a ski rack for the Plymouth station wagon, packed in five or six of us and off we went,” Paul wrote. “Within months we improved our skills to ski the big hills at Bluemont or Kissing Bridge.”

Survivors include a daughter, Gretchen A. Miller; two sons, Timothy A. and Paul A.; and two grandchildren. His wife died in 2015.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Cheektowaga.