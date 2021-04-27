Arthur M. Meyer, 96, former head of the Upper School at Park School of Buffalo

Dec. 30, 1924 – April 21, 2021

Arthur Merrill Meyer, former head of the Upper School at Park School of Buffalo, died April 21 in his home in Maris Grove, a retirement community in Glen Mills, Pa., after a brief illness. He was 96.

Born in Buffalo, his parents were Merrill B. Meyer, a Studebaker dealer, and Margaret “Peg” O’Dea Meyer, an Irish-born actress. A sister, the late Peggy Meyer, also was an actress who appeared on Broadway in the 1950s.

Mr. Meyer was a 1942 graduate of Park School and began studies at Princeton University, leaving in his second year for Navy Officer Training School at Yale University. He went on to serve as an ensign in the Submarine Force in the Atlantic during the final days of World War II.

After the war, he returned to Princeton, graduating in 1946 with bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and politics.

He accepted a position as a math teacher at Park School while he awaited results of the exams that would have allowed him to start a career in foreign service, but then decided to stay at Park School.

“He found out he really liked teaching and working with students,” his son Alden Meyer said. He went on to become the school’s assistant headmaster and head of the Upper School.