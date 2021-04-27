Arthur M. Meyer, 96, former head of the Upper School at Park School of Buffalo

Dec. 30, 1924 – April 21, 2021
Arthur Merrill Meyer, former head of the Upper School at Park School of Buffalo, died April 21 in his home in Maris Grove, a retirement community in Glen Mills, Pa., after a brief illness. He was 96.
Born in Buffalo, his parents were Merrill B. Meyer, a Studebaker dealer, and Margaret “Peg” O’Dea Meyer, an Irish-born actress. A sister, the late Peggy Meyer, also was an actress who appeared on Broadway in the 1950s.
Mr. Meyer was a 1942 graduate of Park School and began studies at Princeton University, leaving in his second year for Navy Officer Training School at Yale University. He went on to serve as an ensign in the Submarine Force in the Atlantic during the final days of World War II.
After the war, he returned to Princeton, graduating in 1946 with bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and politics.
He accepted a position as a math teacher at Park School while he awaited results of the exams that would have allowed him to start a career in foreign service, but then decided to stay at Park School.
“He found out he really liked teaching and working with students,” his son Alden Meyer said. He went on to become the school’s assistant headmaster and head of the Upper School.
Mr. Meyer earned a master’s degree at the Putney Graduate School for Teacher Education in Vermont and led a study trip for high school students to Germany, Scandinavia, Russia and Poland in 1963.
He also became active in protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, taking part in Quaker vigils on the Peace Bridge.
He was recruited in 1965 by Dr. Morris Mitchell, founder of the Putney School, to join with Quakers in founding the experimental Friends World College on Long Island, now LIU Global, an affiliate of Long Island University.
Mr. Meyer led the college’s first class on a study trip through the Southeast, meeting with Stokely Carmichael and other civil rights leaders.
In 1969, he moved to a farm community in rural New Brunswick, then returned to Friends World College in 1972 to serve as its director of admissions.
Soon after that, he met Mickey Kreutzer, a teacher in Smithville. They were married in 1976, blended their families and shared a love of traveling, sailing and progressive politics.
He retired in 1990 and moved in 1998 from Long Island to Lake Monticello, Va., near Charlottesville, where he and his wife were active in the Democratic Party. They moved to Pennsylvania in 2017 to be closer to their children.
A licensed pilot, he owned a single-engine Cessna until it was struck by another plane while he was preparing to land at Buffalo Air Park in 1963. Suffering only minor injuries, he flew occasionally after that, but primarily built and flew model airplanes.
In addition to his wife, survivors include children from his two previous marriages, Alden, Turi, Alexander, Carey and Megan Meyer; two stepsons, Peter and Scott Kreutzer; a stepsister, Joy Herrick; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.