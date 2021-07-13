Arthur E. 'Juini' Booth, 73, renowned jazz bassist and composer

For Mr. Booth, music was much more than a job, Doyle said. "You have to work for money and survive in this culture, but he really was trying to get people to look away from the transactional nature of art, into the cultural part of community-building and self-examination and spiritual growth," he said.

In 1994, he combined bebop and hip-hop to come up with bop-hop, assembling an assortment of noted local musicians into the group Jazz-Jazz V.P., which combined old and new styles. They performed at the site of the Old War Memorial Stadium for the Funfest organized by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

In 2014, while celebrating his 50th year as a performer, Mr. Booth played the Tralf with Stanley Clarke and headlined Nietzsche’s with Juini Booth’s Super Drum ‘n’ Bass. He then celebrated in Los Angeles with a show at the Zebulon Cafe that was described as "an improvisational performance of cosmic proportions."

His sister, who welcomed her brother into her Arizona home during the winter for 15 or more years, said after his death, she was "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love."

She also said, "Juini didn't have a real religion, but he thinks he did. Juini's religion was the treble-clef bass."