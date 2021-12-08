Arnold J. 'Jack' Bartlett, 89, Clarence elementary principal, Roycroft Master Artisan

Back at Fredonia, he was an outstanding pitcher and hitter, making game-saving catches in the outfield when he wasn’t on the mound. He hit .400 or better all four seasons. In his senior year, he batted .444, hit safely in every game and had a perfect 4-0 record as a pitcher. As a 6-foot-1 basketball center, he led the freshman team in scoring and tallied 559 points during his three varsity years.

Mr. Bartlett began teaching at Orchard Park Elementary School, where he was impressed by the way music teacher Mary Jane Davis was able to get his students to sing in unison when he took them to her room for class. They were married June 21, 1958.

He went on to earn a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Buffalo in 1961 and taught mathematics in the Williamsville schools.

He became principal of Sheridan Hill Elementary School in Clarence in 1965, then was named principal at Clarence Center Elementary School in 1967.

In 1972, he oversaw the start of the school’s innovative Morning Program, which gathered all students together three mornings a week to start the day with announcements, songs and activities. In 1975, the school was selected by the state as a model school for mainstreaming children with disabilities.