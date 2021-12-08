Arnold J. 'Jack' Bartlett, 89, Clarence elementary principal, Roycroft Master Artisan

Oct. 10, 1932 – Nov. 18, 2021
Arnold J. “Jack” Bartlett Jr. always said that the Navy straightened him out.
“When he got out,” his son Tim said, “he was ready to be a student.”
Mr. Bartlett, who was attending SUNY Fredonia before he enlisted, returned to classes. When he wasn’t in class, he was a star player on the baseball diamond and the basketball court.
By the time he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1957, he knew what direction his career should take. Recruited by the New York Yankees, he declined and accepted a teaching position instead. He went on to serve nearly 30 years as an elementary school principal in Clarence.
He died Nov. 18 in his East Aurora home after a brief illness. He was 89.
Born in Forestville, he was a 1950 graduate of Silver Creek High School, where he earned varsity letters in baseball, football and basketball. He initially enrolled at Clarkson College of Technology, now Clarkson University, but left. He was pitching a no-hitter for a local team in Silver Creek when he was spotted from the sidelines by the president of Fredonia State, who invited him to come to the school.
Faced with the draft during the Korean War, he signed up for the Navy and served as a radarman aboard the battleship USS New Jersey, the flagship of the 7th Fleet in the waters off Korea. Following the truce, he played baseball with the ship’s team.
Back at Fredonia, he was an outstanding pitcher and hitter, making game-saving catches in the outfield when he wasn’t on the mound. He hit .400 or better all four seasons. In his senior year, he batted .444, hit safely in every game and had a perfect 4-0 record as a pitcher. As a 6-foot-1 basketball center, he led the freshman team in scoring and tallied 559 points during his three varsity years.
Mr. Bartlett began teaching at Orchard Park Elementary School, where he was impressed by the way music teacher Mary Jane Davis was able to get his students to sing in unison when he took them to her room for class. They were married June 21, 1958.
He went on to earn a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Buffalo in 1961 and taught mathematics in the Williamsville schools.
He became principal of Sheridan Hill Elementary School in Clarence in 1965, then was named principal at Clarence Center Elementary School in 1967.
In 1972, he oversaw the start of the school’s innovative Morning Program, which gathered all students together three mornings a week to start the day with announcements, songs and activities. In 1975, the school was selected by the state as a model school for mainstreaming children with disabilities.
Mr. Bartlett was honored in 1977 with the Distinguished Service Award from the New York State Elementary Principals Association. He received the T. Walsh McQuillan Distinguished Service Award from the School Administrators Association of New York State in 1992. He was inducted into the SUNY Fredonia Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995.
After he retired in 1994, he dropped into the Roycroft woodworking shop to visit a friend and soon began an apprenticeship as a furniture maker with Master Artisans Tom Harris and Ben Little. In 1998, he earned designation as Roycroft Master Artisan in Wood and took his place alongside Harris and Little in the Roycroft Artisans Schoolhouse Gallery.
Active with the Roycrofter-At-Large Association, he served as president. He crafted the quarter-sawn white oak jewelry box that was the centerpiece of the annual Roycroft “Goodie Box” auction in 2016.
He coached Little League baseball and enjoyed fishing, dominoes and helping neighboring cottagers on an island in Lake Nipissing in northern Ontario. He and his wife were introduced to the rustic charms of the lake by colleagues in the Clarence schools, spent 50 summers there and built their own cottage in 1985.
He was an usher and committee member at Baker Memorial Methodist Church in East Aurora and played cards regularly at the American Legion in East Aurora. He took part in an Honor Flight to war memorials in Washington, D.C., in 2018.
Survivors include three sons, Dave, Chris and Tim; and five grandchildren. His wife died Jan. 12.
Services were held Nov. 27 in Baker Memorial Methodist Church.