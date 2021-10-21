Arlene Scherff, 92, Akron High School foreign language teacher

June 24, 1929 – Oct. 14, 2021

Arlene Scherff, who taught foreign languages at Akron High School for more than 25 years, died Oct. 14 after battling dementia and recently suffering strokes. She was 92.

Born in Buffalo, the former Arlene R. Zisser was an honor student at Lafayette High School, graduating in 1947. She then studied Spanish at the University of Iowa, receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1951.

She married Jose Pacheco, who had been her Spanish professor, and they moved to Chicago, where she worked in the import-export division of the May Co., since she was bilingual.

Returning to Buffalo, she began teaching Spanish and French at Akron High School in 1958.

She received her master’s degree from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1964 and took courses in bilingual studies at Kent State University and the University of Kansas.

She taught in Akron until 1985, when she retired. She also tutored homebound and severely ill children after school, which she said was very rewarding.

After divorcing Mr. Pacheco, she married Arthur Scherff, a pipefitter for the Iroquois Gas Co., in 1970.