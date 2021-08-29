Arlee Daniels Jr., 62, anti-violence worker and 'the people's Dad'

April 23, 1959 – Aug. 20, 2021
Arlee Daniels Jr. was well-known for his high-profile anti-violence work, leading rallies, brokering peace among gangs and pushing for jobs and economic development. But his most effective work may have been done one-on-one, with troubled youth who reached out to him for help.
Young people listened to Mr. Daniels because he had walked the same path they were on. A former gang member himself, he dedicated his life to preventing pain and suffering among the next generations.
Mr. Daniels died Aug. 20 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a diagnosis of Covid-19. He was 62.
"He was a great man," his son Dominic Arlee Daniels Sr. said. "He was willing to go to the furthest extreme to help anybody. I called him 'the people's Dad.' "
When his phone rang in the middle of the night with a call for help, Mr. Daniels "would get up and go," Dominic said.
"Arlee truly lived the Bible mandate of loving your neighbor as yourself," said the Rev. Darius G. Pridgen, who will conduct Mr. Daniels' services. "He dedicated his life to his family and his extended family, which was the City of Buffalo, especially those who found themselves involved in violence, whether it was the victims, the perpetrators or the families."
Mr. Daniels, known as "Joop," was born in Buffalo, one of eight children of Ophelia Clementine Davis and Arlee Daniels Sr. He grew up in Ellicott Mall on South Division Street.
Educated in both the Catholic and public schools, he graduated from East High School. He and Marlene Harris married in Buffalo on April 23, 1991.
After a troubled youth, which included leading the Manhattan Lords gang, Mr. Daniels turned his life around and began to inspire others. He was a founder of the Stop the Violence Coalition, a collaboration of community-based organizations formed in 2004 to reduce homicides.
The coalition, in which Mr. Daniels served as chairman, sergeant-at-arms and board member through the years, intervened with young people to persuade them to avoid violence, attended court hearings to assist young defendants and provided mentoring, counseling and educational support in schools and community centers.
Mr. Daniels was coordinator of the Youth Intervention Project at the William-Emslie Family YMCA, which in its first year enrolled 21 young people in a class to receive their GEDs.
"These kids believe in the men running this program," Mr. Daniels told The Buffalo News in 2005. "Many of us have been associated with gang violence. This program helps them to evaluate whether it was really destructive for them, and to turn it into something constructive."
Mr. Daniels was also the founder and coordinator of the Credible Messengers Program, which assisted those in youth detention centers. He mentored the young men of First Holy Temple Church and often participated in workshops and on panels to educate students about the dangers of gangs, drugs and guns.
After an outbreak of violence, Mr. Daniels often realized he knew all involved – the perpetrators, victims and the grieving families of both.
"It seemed as if Arlee knew almost everybody on the East Side of Buffalo," Pridgen said. "That's how he acted, that's how he treated people and that's how he operated."
In 2007, after a youth he knew who had just turned 16 was fatally shot, Mr. Daniels told The News that the availability of guns made every disagreement potentially deadly.
"When there are guns involved, it can cause any misunderstanding to escalate," he said. "The power of the gun is brainwashing young men into believing that because you have it, you have to use it."
"Many of my friends called him Dad," Dominic said. "So many of my friends didn't have dads, so to them, he was the dad."
After a 14-year-old was charged in the murder of a 16-year-old in 2013, Mr. Daniels said what he would say many more times, in many more circumstances, through the years: "This is a wake-up call for every mother, every father, every grandmother, every guardian. You can no longer take for granted that your child is out doing the right thing. Every one of you should be checking on them thoroughly and relentlessly."
"Arlee was the community servant," Pridgen said.
For quite a while, Mr. Daniels started every day by texting out a Scripture passage to a group, which included Pridgen, to motivate and inspire them.
"They say that he was a pillar of the community, but I say he was a pillar of the city," his son said.
Mr. Daniels enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, playing backgammon and cards and exercising, including walking in Delaware Park.
Besides his son and his wife, Mr. Daniels is survived by another son, Kenneth; five brothers, Elroy, Boris, Finley and Dwight Daniels and Joseph Showell; a sister, Glenda Lapi; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St.