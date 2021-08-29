Arlee Daniels Jr., 62, anti-violence worker and 'the people's Dad'

Mr. Daniels was also the founder and coordinator of the Credible Messengers Program, which assisted those in youth detention centers. He mentored the young men of First Holy Temple Church and often participated in workshops and on panels to educate students about the dangers of gangs, drugs and guns.

After an outbreak of violence, Mr. Daniels often realized he knew all involved – the perpetrators, victims and the grieving families of both.

"It seemed as if Arlee knew almost everybody on the East Side of Buffalo," Pridgen said. "That's how he acted, that's how he treated people and that's how he operated."

In 2007, after a youth he knew who had just turned 16 was fatally shot, Mr. Daniels told The News that the availability of guns made every disagreement potentially deadly.

"When there are guns involved, it can cause any misunderstanding to escalate," he said. "The power of the gun is brainwashing young men into believing that because you have it, you have to use it."

"Many of my friends called him Dad," Dominic said. "So many of my friends didn't have dads, so to them, he was the dad."