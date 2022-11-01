Anthony "Tony" Paterson, 87, award-winning sculptor, UB professor emeritus

Dec. 17, 1934 – Sept. 11, 2022

Anthony "Tony" Paterson, an award-winning sculptor and professor emeritus at the University at Buffalo, died Sept. 11 in the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs. He was 87.

Mr. Paterson, who worked primarily in bronze, developed one of the largest university sculpture foundries in the nation at UB and founded the Casting and Welding Institute in 1993.

Among his projects was the restoration of three monumental friezes by renowned Buffalo sculptor Charles Cary Rumsey, who died in 1922.

The friezes, bas relief panels of Greek athletes cast in concrete from the original mold, were installed in Rice Stadium in Pelham Bay in the Bronx in 1928 and could not be saved when the stadium was demolished in 1989.

Generations of Buffalonians saw the friezes in UB’s Clark Gym, where plaster castings of the panels hung from 1938 to 1993, when they were removed for restoration and recast in bronze by Mr. Paterson and his staff.

"The removal alone was a difficult job," he told Buffalo News art critic Richard Huntington in 1996. "The reliefs are quite heavy, about 250 pounds per unit. One panel is 30 feet long, the other two 20 feet long each.

"You have to be careful because it's fragile. In its installation at the gym, they had been badly treated. We found baseballs, badminton rackets and other rubble behind the reliefs."

He and his staff also restored many public sculptures in Buffalo, including the bronze statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in Columbus Park.

Born in Albany, Mr. Paterson began taking summer classes at the age of 8 at the Albany Institute of History and Art. Before high school, he took lessons at Russell Sage College and hitchhiked to Gloucester, Mass., to study at a school founded by award-winning painter Umberto Romano.

During high school, his hitchhiking thumb took him to Mexico, where he enrolled in a summer program in mural painting, sculpture and drawing at the University of Guadalajara and developed a love of Pre-Columbian art.

A year later, the death of his father prompted him to enlist in the Army, and he served for two years in Korea and Japan.

After his discharge, Mr. Paterson decided to focus on sculpture while attending the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Mass. Noted sculptor Harold Tovish became his mentor. He earned a diploma in sculpture and printmaking in 1961 and a graduate diploma in sculpture in 1962.

Awarded a traveling scholarship, he went to Paris to study drawing, then moved on to Italy, Germany and Spain, creating drawings and sculptures that he later exhibited.

On his return, he became an instructor at Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass., and refined his welding techniques at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also experimented with working in stone as a MacDowell Colony Fellow.

Mr. Paterson came to UB as an assistant professor in the Art Department in 1968, and became an associate professor in 1971. He taught courses in drawing and sculpture and introduced training in casting and foundry techniques. He twice was committee chairman for UB’s former Bethune Gallery.

On sabbatical in 1998, he returned to Mexico and went on to other parts of Central America, the American Southwest and Pacific Northwest, traveling 32,000 miles in a four-wheel-drive SUV to study native and pre-Columbian art. He had been a professor emeritus since 2002.

His work was exhibited in numerous solo and group shows. Awards from the annual North American Sculpture Exhibition in Denver, Colo., and the National Academy of Design were among his many honors. He was included for several years in Who's Who in Art and Who's Who in the East.

Mr. Paterson's commissions included life-size bronze portraits of Seymour H. Knox II, Charles Darwin and astronaut Gregory Jarvis. His original work often explored abstraction.

Reviewing a solo retrospective entitled "Sex, Bronze and the Human Form" in 2008, Buffalo News art critic Colin Dabkowski wrote, "Paterson rewards you with his stylized vocabulary of female forms, distorted pieces that challenge our notions of confinement, and, to tie all the disparate pieces together, a refined technical skill that’s impressive on its own."

Survivors include his wife, Eleanor, a retired educator and painter; two sons, Robert, a composer, conductor and percussionist, and David, a teacher and flutist; and two grandsons.

A celebration of his life will be held June 3, 2023, in the Arthur Zankel Music Center, 815 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs.