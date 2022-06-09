Anthony 'Tony' Gloster, 75, saxophonist and fixture in Buffalo music scene

Jan. 12, 1947 - May 22, 2022

Anthony "Tony" L. Gloster, a local musician who traveled and met the likes of Ike and Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Big Mama Thornton and B.B. King, died May 22 in Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center after complications from diabetes. He was 75.

Mr. Gloster, as a saxophonist , was a fixture in the Buffalo music community and played with several bands and musicians in numerous venues. For four years, his group, Buffalo's Best Kept Secret, was the house band at Hemingway's Restaurant. He was also one of the acts at the Blue Note Jazz Club.

Born in Pittsburgh, Mr. Gloster and his mother moved to Buffalo when he was a year old. Growing up near Pratt and Hickory streets, Mr. Gloster was introduced to the music scene at an early age. He was raised in a musical family that was familiar with many of the time's biggest music acts, such as the Platters, which Mr. Gloster's family hosted in Buffalo.

Mr. Gloster first began studying music while attending Buffalo Public Schools. While at Clinton Junior High School, he studied under Jonas Waites. Mr. Gloster first learned on a clarinet because all the saxophones had been assigned, but he later switched to the saxophone and fell in love.

At night, Mr. Gloster, at the age of 12, would draw a moustache on his face and sneak out to local bars and “after-hours joints” to play jazz and R&B with other musicians such as Herman Fisher, Joe Madison, James Pappy Martin and Count Rabbit.

At East High School, Mr. Gloster studied under the late Donald Hilliard, who instilled in him a foundation in classical music.

In 1966, Mr. Gloster was drafted to the Army and served in the Vietnam War, where he was part of the 1st Cavalry Division. His friend Grover Washington Jr. encouraged him to audition for the Army Band at Fort Dix, N.J. Mr. Gloster enjoyed entertaining troops alongside Washington and Billy Cobham.

Nadine S. Lockwood recalled her husband fondly talking about his time playing in the Army Band.

"He used to say that music was very healing and had the power to bring people together ... It could take some kind of trauma and keep people's mind on pleasantries," his wife said. "The way a social worker helps people, he felt he helped people."

After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1968, Mr. Gloster began traveling as a musician on the "Chitlin' Circuit" and met many big names in the music industry, including soul music legend James Brown. Lockwood said her husband described Brown's entrance into a room in Cincinnati as "Moses parting the Red Sea."

After numerous years traveling, Mr. Gloster returned to Buffalo in 1986 and married Lockwood in 1989. While active in the local music scene, he also returned to college. He earned an associate degree from Erie Community College and a bachelor's degree in music from SUNY Buffalo State.

When his health began declining, Mr. Gloster continued to compose music until his death.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Gloster is survived by a son, Anthony L. Gloster II; a stepson, Ronald Douglas Hicks; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

