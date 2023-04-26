Oct. 8, 1951 – April 22, 2023

Anthony P. Barbalato, a builder who pioneered the construction of patio homes in Amherst, died April 22 in Buffalo General Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was 71.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of three children and the son of a home builder, he was a graduate of Williamsville South High School and earned a degree in business management in 1971 from what is now Alfred State College.

The next year, he started S.A.L. Construction Co., becoming the third generation of his family to own a construction business. A heavy equipment operator, he specialized in site preparation and landscaping.

Mr. Barbalato incorporated Barbalato Builders in 1987, offering general contracting, construction and custom woodworking.

He built custom single-family homes and later created patio homes for developers in Amherst in the Cobblestone Lane subdivision at Hopkins and Klein roads and the Bradfield subdivision at Transit and Klein roads.

His eldest son, Anthony L., joined him in the company in 2004, and he expanded into commercial construction, primarily for government buildings. In recent years, he scaled down his activities, but continued to be involved with the company.

Mr. Barbalato established the guidelines for building patio homes in Amherst and was recognized for helping start the Save a Tree program.

He and his wife, the former Susan M. Gennette, a retired Williamsville elementary school cafeteria staffer, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June.

Survivors also include two sons, Anthony L. and Mark P.; a daughter, Lori L. Sonnenfeld; a sister, Janice L. Littrell; and two grandchildren. His older brother, Peter J. "P. J." Barbalato, longtime greeter at Nietzsche's in Allentown, died in 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville.