Anthony M. Scaccia, 87, barbershop owner was a South Buffalo fixture for six decades

July 16, 1934 – Jan. 23, 2022
Anthony M. Scaccia never thought of the South Buffalo politicians, business professionals and laborers he served at Tony’s Hair Styling as customers.
“He considered them friends,” said his second-eldest son, Anthony A. Scaccia.
Known by many as “Tony the Barber” and "the mayor of Seneca Street," the Sicilian immigrant cut hair for more than six decades at his shop not far from Cazenovia Park.
City Council members, a kid who went on to become a congressman and people who needed haircuts on credit mingled while waiting for a trim. Children who came in for their first Holy Communion haircut went home with a $5 bill. And outside of business hours, he became a familiar presence cutting hair for patients at hospitals and nursing homes.
Mr. Scaccia, who considered joining the seminary before moving with his family to Buffalo at age 16, died Sunday after a brief illness. He was 87.
"When I first ran for office in 2001, the first person I went to see was Tony Scaccia for a haircut," said Mark Schroeder, a lifelong resident of South Buffalo who served the area as an Erie County legislator and state assemblyman for the following decade. "He was totally on board. He was such a beautiful man and so good to everybody. He just loved South Buffalo."
Mr. Scaccia's father, Charlie, a barber in their native Montemaggiore Belsito, Sicily, brought the family through Ellis Island into New York City in 1950. Shortly thereafter, they moved to the West Side of Buffalo.
Instead of setting up shop in a neighborhood filled with fellow Italian immigrants, the elder Scaccia accepted an offer from a South Buffalo businesswoman to lease space along Seneca Street in a slice of the city dominated by Irish-Americans, next door to O’Malley’s Drugstore.
Mr. Scaccia got his barber and cosmetology licenses from Roberts School of Beauty and joined his father in business. As he grew into adulthood, he became a “ferocious Roman Catholic” who embraced all people in the American neighborhoods where he lived and worked, according to his son.
Mr. Scaccia’s father continued to run Charlie’s barbershop until shortly before his death in the mid-1970s, though Mr. Scaccia moved a half-dozen blocks away in the late 1950s to open his own shop at 2085 Seneca St.
He married the former Yolanda Raccanelleni about three years after Tony’s opened – and soon father, son and their families were living in the part of the city where they worked.
Mr. Scaccia and his wife, married 53 years before she died in spring 2014, moved to Cheektowaga in the late 1970s.
He continued to work at his shop, which counted patrons that included U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins; the congressman’s late father, Daniel, a former South District City Council member; and the late James P. Keane, another former South District Council member and deputy Erie County executive, who became a close friend.
Schroeder first got to know Mr. Scaccia in the late 1970s while a staff member for then-state Assemblyman Richard Keane, brother to James Keane.
The two teamed up to turn a vacant lot at Seneca and Cazenovia streets into a Thursday night concert venue for a couple of years.
Schroeder also sought Mr. Scaccia’s guidance when becoming an assemblyman in 2005, joining forces with him about that time to create the South Buffalo Italian Festival, with help from South Park neighborhood grocer Paul Pellicano and Schroeder’s mother, Carmella, whose maiden name was Bongiovanni.
The annual event went on for a decade. Mr. Scaccia served as master of ceremonies and annually joined his wife and Schroeder for a song, “C'è la luna mezzo mare” (Moon amid the sea), from the stage.
Throughout their friendship, Schroeder said, the two talked often about ways to bolster the vibrancy of the major commercial artery in South Buffalo.
“There was no better spokesperson or ambassador for Seneca Street than Tony,” he said.
Mr. Scaccia started a side real estate business in the 1960s that at one point included 35 residential units in South Buffalo and the Southtowns.
“My dad was flipping houses before that was even a term,” Anthony A. Scaccia said.
Both Mr. Scaccia's sons described their father as a man grounded in family and faith, which bolstered everything he did – including business interests that accounted for up to 80 hours a week. He was a good listener, problem-solver and civic partner.
All three of his children, Chuck, Anthony and Maria Gawronski, followed him into the hairstyling business. They too, went to trade school, but learned their most valuable personal and professional lessons while working alongside their father.
“It wasn’t about the haircut. It was about the experience,” said Chuck Scaccia, who worked two years with his dad and three decades at his own shop in Cheektowaga before becoming a commercial real estate broker five years ago. “He was a barber, psychologist, banker and realtor. He wore many hats.”
Anthony A. Scaccia worked side-by-side with his father for 26 years before leaving in 2009 to open his own shop – of the same name – three miles away on Seneca Street in West Seneca.
“He taught by doing, not by lecturing,” he said. “He loved giving kids their first haircuts. Afterward, he would always say a prayer that the kid would be successful. If that kid came in for a First Communion haircut, dad would go in the back room, put $5 in an envelope and hand it to the kid for his First Communion. It didn't matter who it was.”
Mr. Scaccia, who never completely lost his Italian accent, joined Toastmasters to help improve his English. He served as a member of the Lake Erie Italian Club and South Buffalo Businessmen’s Association and was a member and past president of the Santissima del Soccorso Society, a Christian “fisherman’s club.” He supported a multitude of fundraisers, benefits and organizations, including the Babcock Boys & Girls Club.
He continued to work in his shop until a few weeks before his death. His family looks to lease the building to another small business owner with aspirations to raise a family and serve the community and region he loved.
All three children survive Mr. Scaccia, along with a sister, Maria Micelli; and six grandchildren .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, four blocks from Tony’s Hair Styling, in St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1974 Seneca St.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon