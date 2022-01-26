Anthony M. Scaccia, 87, barbershop owner was a South Buffalo fixture for six decades

July 16, 1934 – Jan. 23, 2022

Anthony M. Scaccia never thought of the South Buffalo politicians, business professionals and laborers he served at Tony’s Hair Styling as customers.

“He considered them friends,” said his second-eldest son, Anthony A. Scaccia.

Known by many as “Tony the Barber” and "the mayor of Seneca Street," the Sicilian immigrant cut hair for more than six decades at his shop not far from Cazenovia Park.

City Council members, a kid who went on to become a congressman and people who needed haircuts on credit mingled while waiting for a trim. Children who came in for their first Holy Communion haircut went home with a $5 bill. And outside of business hours, he became a familiar presence cutting hair for patients at hospitals and nursing homes.

Mr. Scaccia, who considered joining the seminary before moving with his family to Buffalo at age 16, died Sunday after a brief illness. He was 87.