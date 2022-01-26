Anthony M. Scaccia, 87, barber shop owner was a South Buffalo fixture for six decades

“My dad was flipping houses before that was even a term,” his son said.

His two sons described their father as a man grounded in family and faith, which bolstered everything he did – including business interests that accounted for up to 80 hours a week. He was a good listener, problem-solver and civic partner.

All three of his children, Chuck, Anthony and Maria Gawronski, followed him into the hairstyling business. They too, went to trade school, but learned their most valuable personal and professional lessons while working alongside their father.

“It wasn’t about the haircut. It was about the experience,” said Chuck Scaccia, who worked two years with his dad and three decades at his own shop in Cheektowaga before becoming a commercial real estate broker five years ago. “He was a barber, psychologist, banker and realtor. He wore many hats.”

Anthony A. Scaccia worked side-by-side with his father for 26 years before leaving in 2009 to open his own shop – of the same name – three miles away on Seneca Street in West Seneca.