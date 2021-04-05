Anthony D. Mancinelli, 70, lead attorney on many multi-million-dollar projects

He returned to Buffalo to work as an accountant, then enrolled in Samford University Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Ala., where he received a juris doctor degree in 1976.

Mr. Mancinelli joined the firm of Magavern, Magavern & Grimm, becoming a partner and concentrating on corporate law and industrial development financing. He served as general counsel for the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

In 1996, he became a partner with Harter Secrest & Emery and headed the firm’s corporate and closely-held business practice group. He also assisted numerous non-profit organizations.

He was named a “Lawyer of the Year” in corporate law four times by the Best Lawyers in America.

He served as president of the Western New York Venture Association and was a board member of Canisius High School and the Food Bank of Western New York, now FeedMore WNY.

He also was a leader in the Canisius College Women’s Business Center and a member of the Board of Governors of the New York State Attorney-Client Fee Dispute Resolution Program.

A member of the Saturn Club, he was a former president of the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo and served as a chairman for the American Heartwalk.