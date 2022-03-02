Anthony C. Ben, 94, Lockport attorney for more than 60 years

May 2, 1927 – Feb. 16, 2022

Anthony C. Ben, an attorney in Lockport for more than 60 years, died Feb. 16 in Lockport Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was 94.

Born in Lockport, the son of Sicilian immigrants, he was one of four children and the only boy. He served in the Navy in the final days of World War II as a hospital apprentice, second class, then returned to service during the Korean War in 1951 as a hospital corpsman. Before his discharge, he also served as a clinical laboratory technician.

Mr. Ben earned a master’s degree in education from the University at Buffalo, taught science in Lockport’s Emmet Belknap School and completed a juris doctor degree at UB Law School.

“I was hired right out of law school to be an associate with Gold, Speranza and Hughe,” Mr. Ben told the Lockport Union Sun & Journal in 2020. “Two years later, I had another change of heart and was ready to go it alone.”

He established the firm Ben & Watson in 1957 in an office on East Avenue, practicing criminal and matrimonial law. His son Charles joined the firm, which became Ben & Ben, in 1980. He retired on his 93rd birthday in 2020.