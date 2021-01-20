Annette Masling, 91, former Albright-Knox head librarian

This is part of a series of stories on Western New Yorkers who have died from Covid-19. Read more at "Profiles of a Pandemic."

Annette Masling, former head librarian at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, was the first one in her downtown Buffalo home to contract Covid-19 in December.

Then, not long after she was admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center, the virus struck her husband, Dr. Joseph Masling, a University at Buffalo professor emeritus and a pioneering researcher in Freudian psychology.

“They were both in the hospital together,” their daughter, Susan Rudel, told Buffalo News reporter Harold McNeil earlier this month. “Buffalo General was wonderful. They put them in a room together for almost two weeks. ... They spent every minute together. He sat there in a chair, holding her hand.”

She died Jan. 15 at the age of 91. Her husband, who was 97, died Dec. 29.

Born Annette Chernoff in Philadelphia, Masling was attending Temple University when she met her husband, who was doing post-doctoral research.

They were married in 1953.