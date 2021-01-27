Ann O. Gebhard, 90, English professor recognized for her work

April 12, 1930 – Dec. 29, 2020
Ann O. Gebhard, a college English professor recognized for her work, died Dec. 29 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, of complications from Covid-19. She was 90.
Born Ann O’Connell in Jersey City, N.J., she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1951 from Montclair, N.J., State University, where she met Louis A. Gebhard.
“He dated her roommate,” her daughter Jean McManus said. “She saw him coming up the stairs and said, ‘I’m going to marry that man.’ He was very handsome.”
But first she taught high school drama and English in New Jersey for several years, primarily at Hackensack High School.
After she and her husband were married in 1958, they moved to Cortland, where he became a professor of European history at SUNY Cortland. After raising five children, she earned a master’s degree from the Bread Loaf School of English in Middlebury, Vt., and a doctorate from Syracuse University.
Her dissertation at Syracuse won an award from the Danforth Foundation and was published in several leading scholarly journals in English education.
She taught at Syracuse University, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland, where she was a professor emerita of English. While teaching in Cortland, she was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Trinidad in 1998.
She served as president of the New York State English Council in 1987, then created Finger Lakes English Educators, a regional chapter of the council.
In Cortland, she was active in several charities and organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and Access to Independence.
She and her husband moved to Canterbury Woods in Amherst in 2014 to be near her daughter Catherine Gebhard Zweig, her son Louis and their families.
Survivors also include two other daughters, Margaret Gebhard and Elizabeth Gebhard; and nine grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 4 in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Orchard Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.