Ann O. Gebhard, 90, English professor recognized for her work

April 12, 1930 – Dec. 29, 2020

Ann O. Gebhard, a college English professor recognized for her work, died Dec. 29 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, of complications from Covid-19. She was 90.

Born Ann O’Connell in Jersey City, N.J., she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1951 from Montclair, N.J., State University, where she met Louis A. Gebhard.

“He dated her roommate,” her daughter Jean McManus said. “She saw him coming up the stairs and said, ‘I’m going to marry that man.’ He was very handsome.”

But first she taught high school drama and English in New Jersey for several years, primarily at Hackensack High School.

After she and her husband were married in 1958, they moved to Cortland, where he became a professor of European history at SUNY Cortland. After raising five children, she earned a master’s degree from the Bread Loaf School of English in Middlebury, Vt., and a doctorate from Syracuse University.

Her dissertation at Syracuse won an award from the Danforth Foundation and was published in several leading scholarly journals in English education.