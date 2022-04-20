Ann L. Swan, 75, retired teacher who made major philanthropic gifts

Dec. 4, 1946 – April 16, 2022

Ann L. Swan, of Clarence, a retired teacher who joined with her late husband in major philanthropic giving, died April 16 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a short illness. She was 75.

Born Ann Louise Wrzesien in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, she attended School 79 and graduated in 1964 from Riverside High School, where she was recognized as an outstanding girl athlete. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University at Buffalo.

Mrs. Swan was a health and physical education teacher in Buffalo schools, first at the former West Hertel Middle School, then at her alma mater, Riverside High School.

She met her husband, William E. Swan, a banker who became CEO of First Niagara Financial Group, in a tennis match. They established the William E. and Ann L. Swan Foundation, which provided support to a variety of educational, cultural, health-related and religious organizations. As the foundation’s executive director, she continued its philanthropic work after his death in 2003.

A $1 million gift to Hilbert College led to the construction of the William E. Swan Auditorium on the Hamburg campus. A $3 million donation created the William E. & Ann L. Swan Business Center at St. Bonaventure University. The Swans also supported the construction of the Ministry Center for their parish, St. Gregory the Great in Amherst.

“She did a lot of things quietly,” her sister, Pauline Kalenik, said. “A lot of it had to do with her faith and her interest in life.”

Active in many civic and religious organizations, Mrs. Swan was a member of the board of directors of Shea’s Performing Arts Center Gilda’s Club, the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County – where she chaired the Day of Giving – the Board of Catholic Education, the YMCA Buffalo Niagara and the women’s board of directors of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

She was a member of the Catholic Charities Corporate Appeal Team and a fundraising volunteer for Villa Maria College, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, St. Gregory the Great Parish, the National Conference of Community and Justice (NCCJ) and St. Bonaventure University.

She also was active in Christ the King Seminary and the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Foundation.

Mrs. Swan was a past president of the women’s board of directors of the Park Country Club of Buffalo and treasurer of the Buffalo Niagara Community Tennis Association and the USTA Buffalo Tennis League.

She was given the Bishop’s Medal by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and a Caritas Award from the Brothers of Mercy.

She was honored as a Lady and a Lady Commander of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. She and her husband received the Christ the King Seminary Cure of Ars Award in 2002. A Hilbert College board member since 2004 and three-term chairman, she was given the Hilbert College President’s Medal in 2012.

She also was a Barnabite Fathers honoree in 2000, a National Philanthropy Day Distinguished Honoree in 2002 and, with her husband, a NCCJ Community Leaders honoree in 2003.

Survivors include a sister, Pauline Kalenik; and a brother, Alan Wrzesien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.