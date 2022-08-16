Ann Duffy Bellows, 72, art consultant and gallery director

Jan. 20, 1950 – July 16, 2022

Ann Duffy Bellows, who applied her artist’s eye to furthering the works of other artists, died July 16 in Buffalo after a period of declining health. She was 72.

Born Ann E. Duffy in Buffalo, the older of two children, she was the daughter of Charles G. Duffy Jr. and Virginia Leahy Duffy. Her father headed Duffy Silk Co. and several petroleum exploration companies.

She was a 1967 graduate of the Nottingham Academy of the Sacred Heart and earned a bachelor's degree from Manhattanville College in 1971 with a major in studio art and a minor in art history.

She worked for a year in New York City for an advertising illustration photographer, then returned to Buffalo, becoming a research and technical assistant to the director of the Center for the Psychological Study of the Arts at the University at Buffalo.

At the same time, she attended Buffalo State College and earned certification as an art teacher. In 1975, she completed a graduate program at St. Louis University in Rome, Italy, in urban planning and architecture in Rome during the Renaissance.

She taught art for a year in Buffalo School 66, then worked from 1977 to 1984 at the Members' Gallery in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. She organized and supervised 26 exhibitions and researched and planned consignment trips to more than 60 galleries in New York City.

In 1984 and 1985, she was director of the Nina Freudenheim Gallery in Buffalo, then became an art consultant in 1986.

Her foremost client was the Goldome Gallery in the bank's main office in downtown Buffalo. She organized exhibitions there drawn from the Buffalo History Museum, the Burchfield Penney Art Center, Mollyolga Neighborhood Art Classes, the Rare Book Room at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library and other sources.

Other shows featured kites from the Skye Morrison Collection, scrimshaw and whaling artifacts from the Richard J. Wehle Collection and Goldome's own collection of mechanical toy banks, plus one man shows of caricaturist Philip Burke and photographer Milton Rogovin.

She also introduced artists to collectors in Buffalo and New York City. Although some of her photography was published, she did not pursue painting.

“She ended up appreciating what other people had done,” her husband, George F. Bellows, said, “and she shared her appreciation with others.”

She advised friends on art and decorating and developed her own collection, favoring the photos of John Pfahl and the paintings of Peter Stevens, which were exhibited at the Freudenheim Gallery.

“She had a very exacting eye and attention to artistic detail,” her husband said. “If something was a quarter-inch off, she could see it across the room.”

Active in a number of charitable organizations, she helped organize the World of Fares Evening for the Buffalo Council on World Affairs for several years.

A longtime Elmwood Village resident, since the 1990s she enjoyed summers on the Lake Erie shore in Canada, hosting dinners at her home there and at the Niagara Peninsula's winery restaurants.

In recent years, she maintained a winter home in Sewall's Point, Fla., near Stuart. Dedicated to family and friends, she organized numerous special events.

She and her husband, an attorney, were introduced by one of his classmates at the University at Buffalo Law School. They were married Oct. 11, 1986.

Survivors also include a daughter, Alison D. Bellows; a brother, Charles G. Duffy III; cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Aug. 13 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1029 Delaware Ave.