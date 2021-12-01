Angelo J. Liberatore, 95, brought oxygen therapy to people worldwide

Feb. 22, 1926 – Nov. 28, 2021
Angelo J. Liberatore was truly a breath of fresh air.
As a sales representative for medical supply companies, his specialty was oxygen treatment. In a career of nearly 60 years, he brought the elixir of life to people around the world. He died Nov. 28 in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, after a period of declining health. He was 95.
Born in Buffalo and a graduate of Seneca Vocational High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps during the final days of World War II. He trained to be a tail gunner on B-24 Liberator bombers, but was deployed to serve with the occupational forces in Japan and was assigned to a medical clinic. He drove an ambulance and became knowledgeable about the use of oxygen, which became the gateway to his career.
Returning from service, Mr. Liberatore trained in respiratory therapy at what was then Buffalo General Hospital and worked at Buffalo General and two other hospitals. He then went into sales for several companies, including Seamless Rubber, Green & Kellogg, John Bunn and Xorbox.
His territory became the globe when he joined AirSep Corp. in Amherst, where he was vice president of international medical sales. His efforts included getting Federal Aviation Administration approval for a lightweight AirSep oxygen concentrator about the size of a purse that people who required oxygen could take on long flights.
“He single-handedly was the most influential person in educating the commercial world in how oxygen therapy could be delivered at home,” said Joseph Priest, a founder and co-owner of AirSep. “On a personal side, when AirSep bought John Bunn/Xorbox in 1990, the single greatest ‘asset’ we got in the deal was Ange. The consummate educator.”
Mr. Liberatore developed markets for home oxygen therapy in Europe and Asia, particularly Japan, and visited more than 50 nations. He received numerous honors, including the Thomas Hart Kendig Award for Achievement in International Trade from the WNY International Trade Council in 1998. He retired in 2006.
He lost the middle finger on his left hand in 1950 when a valve on an oxygen tank exploded during a demonstration of inhalation therapy at Buffalo General Hospital. He walked to the emergency room, where efforts to reattach it were unsuccessful.
His family said Mr. Liberatore used that missing finger to play a prank to break the ice with new sales reps he was mentoring. With gloves on, he would slam that finger into a car door and call for help, then laugh when they responded and discovered it.
He met his wife, the former Barbara Wirtner, while she was a nurse anesthetist and he was working in inhalation therapy in Deaconess Hospital. They were married in 1951. He was present at the births of all four of his children in the 1950s, which was rare at the time.
While he was working in sales in Pittsburgh in the early 1960s, a colleague who had started providing oxygen service to the Steelers football team invited him to join him at the games. When he returned to Buffalo, he volunteered to do the same for the Buffalo Bills. From 1964 until 2006, he was on the sidelines at almost every Bills home football game, providing oxygen to the Bills and their opponents without charge.
Active in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Clarence, he was head usher for many years and collected for Catholic Charities. He was a longtime volunteer for the Sisters of St. Joseph, at the St. Joseph’s Day feast table and Oktoberfest.
He also was a member of the Clarence Senior Center and was a frequent mallwalker at Eastern Hills Mall.
He moved to Canterbury Woods in 2013, where he greeted newcomers with the gift of a mini flashlight and gave advice to those who required oxygen.
“He always had a smile on his face and a pleasant greeting for everyone,” his son David said, “be it a member of the housekeeping staff, one of the employees who worked in the production factory, the owner of the company or the people (who he didn’t even know) he was standing in line with at the grocery store.”
Survivors include two sons, David and Paul; a daughter, Carol Liberatore; two brothers, Salvatore and Enrico; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife in 2010. Another son, Mark, died in 2002.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst.