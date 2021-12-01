Angelo J. Liberatore, 95, brought oxygen therapy to people worldwide

While he was working in sales in Pittsburgh in the early 1960s, a colleague who had started providing oxygen service to the Steelers football team invited him to join him at the games. When he returned to Buffalo, he volunteered to do the same for the Buffalo Bills. From 1964 until 2006, he was on the sidelines at almost every Bills home football game, providing oxygen to the Bills and their opponents without charge.

Active in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Clarence, he was head usher for many years and collected for Catholic Charities. He was a longtime volunteer for the Sisters of St. Joseph, at the St. Joseph’s Day feast table and Oktoberfest.

He also was a member of the Clarence Senior Center and was a frequent mallwalker at Eastern Hills Mall.

He moved to Canterbury Woods in 2013, where he greeted newcomers with the gift of a mini flashlight and gave advice to those who required oxygen.

“He always had a smile on his face and a pleasant greeting for everyone,” his son David said, “be it a member of the housekeeping staff, one of the employees who worked in the production factory, the owner of the company or the people (who he didn’t even know) he was standing in line with at the grocery store.”