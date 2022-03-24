Andy Anselmo, 98, 'Voice Teacher to the Stars'

Jan. 18, 1924 – March 20, 2022
Andy Anselmo billed himself as “Voice Teacher of the Stars” and the one he brightened the most was Mandy Patinkin.
“He said, ‘I just came because Geraldine Fitzgerald told me to. I’m an actor, not a singer,’ ” Mr. Anselmo told Buffalo News critic Mary Kunz Goldman in 2012. “Once we got started, he just fell in love with the exercises, which absolutely amazed me. This beautiful voice started coming out of him.”
Patinkin’s first singing role, Che Guevara in the inaugural New York production of “Evita” in 1979, was his Broadway breakthrough. He won a Tony Award and became one of Mr. Anselmo’s biggest supporters.
Mr. Anselmo coached Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett and Eartha Kitt. He taught Mary Tyler Moore and Joanne Woodward how to project their voices. He also brought out the talents of thousands of others through a school he founded in New York City.
Semi-retired in recent years, he died March 20 in his home in Clarence after a brief illness. He was 98.
Born Santo T. Anselmo in Buffalo, the oldest of three children and nicknamed Sandy, he grew up on the West Side and was an honor roll student at Grover Cleveland High School, graduating in 1942.
In the biography on his website, he recalled: “From infancy, my greatest joy was to listen to the music played by my downstairs neighbor. Later I loved to sing, and at 7 was earning money as a singer in little bistros and amateur contests. My family needed that money because of the Great Depression.
“At 16,” he continued, “I began to study voice at what is now Buffalo’s Community Music School. I earned the $2 a week for the lessons by delivering newspapers at dawn each morning.”
Attending Canisius College on scholarship during World War II, he performed with a 12-piece orchestra on “Armed Forces Mail Call,” a radio program for American soldiers. After he graduated with a pre-law degree in 1945, he was encouraged by his voice teacher to enroll at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and study with William L. Whitney, who had taught many leading opera singers. From Whitney, he learned the classic Italian style of bel canto, which emphasizes beautiful sound. He completed his master’s degree in bel canto in 1949.
Mr. Anselmo left Boston for New York City in 1961, appeared in the musical “The Golden Apple” on Broadway, toured with Phyllis Diller and sang in cabarets. He performed on TV variety shows hosted by Diller, Jackie Gleason and Merv Griffin.
At the request of famed acting teacher Lee Strasberg, he developed the voice program at the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. In 1970, he received a community service award from New York Mayor John Lindsay for his work with the Everyman Street Theater Company. But nightclub work was wearing him down.
“It was at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach in the 1970s that I knew I had to re-energize,” he told The New York Times in 1993.
He came back to New York and in 1978, with his longtime partner, pianist, singer and composer John Albert Harris, he opened the Singers’ Forum and directed it for many years. The Times described it as “a nonprofit center that holds classes in voice techniques, vocal jazz and opera workshops, musical theater, power speech and ‘singing for people who think they can’t.’ ”
In teaching the bel canto technique, Mr. Anselmo had his students perform “Over the Rainbow.” It was the song Patinkin sang at his audition for “Evita.” He told Kunz Goldman it had all the challenges a singer would face.
“There are fourths, fifths, everything,” he said. “We always ended student shows with everyone singing ‘Over the Rainbow.’ ”
In the 1990s, he also taught singing at the Connecticut Conservatory in New Milford and at his grandfather’s farm in the Town of Portland, outside Brocton in Chautauqua County, which he had purchased. He and Harris established a Singers’ Forum Camp to teach bel canto at the SUNY Fredonia retreat center in Brocton in 1996.
He moved back to live in Amherst in 2006, though he continued to return to New York once a week to teach. He published a colorful memoir, “A Star-Crossed Life,” full of anecdotes about celebrities he knew. He was featured in playwright Joey Giambra’s 2007 film, “La Terra Promessa,” about Italian immigrants on Buffalo’s West Side.
Canisius College, where he endowed a scholarship for vocal music students, honored him with its Distinguished Alumni Award in 2005 and named a second floor gallery in the Montante Center in his honor. He taught a master class in bel canto singing there.
He also received an alumni award from the New England Conservatory. He was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and is a member of the Community Music School of Buffalo Hall of Fame.
Survivors include a sister, Carolyn Priore. His partner, John Harris, died in 2007.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Monday in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 8500 Main St. at Harris Hill Road, Clarence.