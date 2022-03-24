Andy Anselmo, 98, 'Voice Teacher to the Stars'

Jan. 18, 1924 – March 20, 2022

Andy Anselmo billed himself as “Voice Teacher of the Stars” and the one he brightened the most was Mandy Patinkin.

“He said, ‘I just came because Geraldine Fitzgerald told me to. I’m an actor, not a singer,’ ” Mr. Anselmo told Buffalo News critic Mary Kunz Goldman in 2012. “Once we got started, he just fell in love with the exercises, which absolutely amazed me. This beautiful voice started coming out of him.”

Patinkin’s first singing role, Che Guevara in the inaugural New York production of “Evita” in 1979, was his Broadway breakthrough. He won a Tony Award and became one of Mr. Anselmo’s biggest supporters.

Mr. Anselmo coached Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett and Eartha Kitt. He taught Mary Tyler Moore and Joanne Woodward how to project their voices. He also brought out the talents of thousands of others through a school he founded in New York City.

Semi-retired in recent years, he died March 20 in his home in Clarence after a brief illness. He was 98.

Born Santo T. Anselmo in Buffalo, the oldest of three children and nicknamed Sandy, he grew up on the West Side and was an honor roll student at Grover Cleveland High School, graduating in 1942.

In the biography on his website, he recalled: “From infancy, my greatest joy was to listen to the music played by my downstairs neighbor. Later I loved to sing, and at 7 was earning money as a singer in little bistros and amateur contests. My family needed that money because of the Great Depression.