Oct. 13, 1925 – Aug. 4, 2023

Andrew J. Dodges, who earlier this year bestowed a gift of nearly $6 million upon Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo, died Aug. 4 under long-term hospice care in his home in Buffalo's Old First Ward. He was 97.

His gift will be used to construct a center on hospice's Milch-Mitchell Campus in Cheektowaga that will bear his name and the name of his wife, Mary Ann, who received care from Hospice Buffalo before she died from colon cancer in 1989. The money also will further underwrite a fund under both their names that supports hospice care for others in the community.

Mr. Dodges, retired after more than 40 years as a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo, told Buffalo News reporter Barbara O'Brien in May that he accumulated his wealth through "education and investments." He said he invested in stocks and real estate.

He spoke to reporters regularly in the early 1960s as the resident engineer for a multimillion-dollar federal project that completely rebuilt the 1,800-foot breakwater protecting the north entrance to Buffalo harbor. It took three years to complete.

He went on to oversee construction of the Mount Morris Dam near Letchworth State Park and the St. Lawrence Seaway, the dewatering of the American Falls and construction of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

He had earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1950 from the University of Alabama, which he attended on the GI Bill. His first job was with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Buffalo.

In the Army during World War II, he was a squad leader in the 411th Infantry Regiment, 103rd Infantry Division, Company E, serving under Gen. George Patton in Europe. He received a Bronze Star for his action in 1944 in France when his unit was under mortar fire coming from a shed. He climbed out of his foxhole, crawled to the shed and threw a grenade to stop the barrage.

His combat action ended in December 1944, when he was hit by shrapnel in the left arm, shoulder and neck. Doctors saved his arm, he was hospitalized for three months and was awarded the Purple Heart.

After his service medals were stolen from his home, Rep. Brian Higgins arranged for him to receive them again in a ceremony just before Christmas 2018.

Born in Buffalo, one of two children, Mr. Dodges grew up on Alabama Street in the Old First Ward and was among a group of rowdy youths who characterized themselves as the Dead End Kids and were well-known to police. He graduated from the former Technical High School and was inducted into the Army on Dec. 28, 1943.

He returned to the First Ward after his discharge and fell in love with a girl from the neighborhood, Mary Ann McCarthy, whose brother owned Gene McCarthy's Tavern. They were married in 1954, built a house in West Seneca and for many years owned and operated Elk Wine and Liquor Store at 461 South Park Ave. between Louisiana and Alabama streets.

Survivors include his fiancee, Linda M. Snyder, and a nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 8 in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, West Seneca.