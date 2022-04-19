Aloise Ann Zasowska Neubeck, 96, dean of nursing at Niagara University and other colleges

Dec. 20, 1925 – April 2, 2022

Aloise Ann Zasowska Neubeck, a dean of nursing at Niagara University and other colleges, died April 2 in the Rosa Coplon Center on the Weinberg Campus in Getzville, where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was 96.

Born in Buffalo, the sixth of seven children, she was a 1945 graduate of Villa Maria Academy and became a Felician Sister, staying with the order until the mid 1980s.

She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Niagara University in 1960, taught nursing there, then went on to St. John’s University in New York City in 1963 to teach medical and surgical nursing and nursing education while she earned a master’s degree. During this time, she also went to Italy to take part in Vatican II, the Second Vatican Council in Rome, which updated Roman Catholic liturgy and doctrine.

After completing her doctorate in education in 1967 at Columbia University, she began the first of her administrative positions as a dean at Villa Maria College. She returned to Niagara University in 1972 as dean of the College of Nursing, then became a dean at Binghamton University in 1979.

She took a two-year hiatus from her academic posts from 1983 to 1985 to serve as president of the National League for Nursing, then went to the University of New Hampshire, where she served as dean of nursing for five years, was a professor, did research and was coordinator of the graduate program in nursing. She continued to act as a consultant after she retired in 1996.

She chaired many committees during her academic career, gave presentations at conferences and wrote articles on nursing education for numerous publications.

At Niagara University, she was a member of the Our Lady of Angels Association. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, the national honor society for nursing, and was a charter member of its chapters at Niagara University and Binghamton University. She was a member of numerous other professional organizations.

She was named as an Outstanding Educator in America in 1975 and was listed in “Contemporary Leaders in Nursing” in 1985.

She was married in 1986 in New Hampshire to Peter S. Neubeck, a retired insurance company executive who had been an altar boy for Father Nelson Baker. She had lived in Amherst since his death in 1999.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. April 29 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville.

