Feb. 18, 1926 – Dec. 26, 2022

Allen W. Judd was attending Buffalo Technical High School in 1943 when he decided to join the war effort like his older brother, Arthur, who was a bombardier on B-26 bombers.

He told Buffalo News reporter Stephen T. Watson in 2019 that the Marines wouldn't take him because he wore glasses, so he chose the Navy and was headed to basic training on Seneca Lake on the day he turned 18.

Trained to tend diesel engines, he was aboard the Landing Ship Medium, an amphibious assault craft, during the taking of Okinawa in 1945.

He was discharged with the rank of engineman second class in 1946 and came home to take classes to complete his high school diploma. Then, under the GI Bill, he attended Canisius College and Rochester Institute of Technology, where he studied photography.

He went on to a long career selling photographic equipment and working as a commercial photographer. He died Dec. 26 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a period of declining health. He was 96.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up in Riverside. During the Korean War, he was called up from the Navy Reserves and was stationed in New Orleans.

Mr. Judd worked for Buffalo Photography, Delaware Camera and other shops. On weekends, he was a photographer for weddings. He also sold two-way radios at FM Communications before retiring in the late 1990s.

He also took photos for the weekly Riverside Review newspaper and for St. Mark's and All Saints Episcopal Church, where he was a longtime vestryman and lay reader and delivered nondenominational communion to seniors.

He also was a volunteer with the Riverside Black Rock Food Pantry.

He took up judo in his 50s, worked out at Manson's Judo Club and earned a first-degree black belt.

He and the former Doreen McKeig were married in 1954. "That was the first year marriage was allowed for Catholics to non-Catholics in a Catholic church," his son Michael noted. She died in 2001.

In addition to his son, survivors include a daughter, Dianne Chwojdak; three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held Feb. 18 in St. Mark's and All Saints Church.