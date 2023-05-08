Dec. 14, 1937 – April 16, 2023

Alison Fleischmann had an abiding interest in accentuating Buffalo's amenities.

As owner of an upscale boutique, she was a leader in merchant organizations that wanted to boost downtown business. As a homeowner in the city's Allentown neighborhood, she agitated to defend its residential integrity.

She helped get the city flowering as part of the original Buffalo in Bloom promotion. She also helped create the Allen West Art Festival, which showcases alternative local artists at the edge of the annual Allentown Art Festival.

She was a longtime member of the Buffalo Preservation Board, and helped host the 2011 national conference of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Asked about her plans when she closed her shop, Par Avion at the corner of Delaware Avenue and West Tupper Street, in May 1994, she told Buffalo News business reporter Sharon Linstedt, "Oh, I'll be out there making noise. I've never been quiet for very long."

Ms. Fleischmann died April 16 under hospice care in her home in Buffalo's Elmwood Village after a long period of declining health. She was 85.

Born in Buffalo, Alison Justice Fleischmann was the daughter of prominent attorney Manly Fleischmann and the former Lois Marseilles. An only child, she spent some of her childhood years in New York City and Washington, D.C., while her father served in high-level government posts during World War II and the Korean War.

As administrator of the National Production Authority and the Defense Production Administration in the early 1950s, in charge of balancing resources between the war effort and consumer goods, her father was described as "the third most important man in Washington."

Her parents returned to Buffalo in 1952. She graduated from Buffalo Seminary in 1955 and studied at Vassar College.

Through an appointment by the U.S. State Department, she served as a guide at the American Pavilion at the 1958 World's Fair in Brussells, Belgium. Fluent in French, she then accepted an assignment as an American translator and interpreter in the European office of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

A marriage to a diplomat in Switzerland ended in divorce and she came back to Buffalo, becoming a junior sportswear buyer for the L.L. Berger department store in 1965 and marrying James B. "Jamie" Kimberly, a fundraising consultant for non-profit organizations. She resumed using her maiden name in the late 1990s when their marriage ended.

As Alison Kimberly, she went to Par Avion as a buyer and manager in 1970, became vice president and then purchased the store.

In the 1980s, the shop, already known for its personalized service and unique lines of specialty sportswear, became nationally renowned for the Par Avion Coat, a reversible, Thinsulate-lined winter coat that was produced locally.

Active in the Delaware Avenue business community, Ms. Fleischmann was a founder of On Delaware Inc. and was a leader in the Buffalo Area Retail Merchants Association and the Theater District Association. She also was a director of the Retail Council of New York.

The decline in downtown shopping and a rise in shoplifting and vandalism led her to close Par Avion in May 1994. It was the next-to-last specialty women's clothing shop in a four-block section of Delaware Avenue that once featured nearly a dozen.

A longtime resident of a house on Irving Place in Allentown, she discovered through research that novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald's family lived in a flat there from 1903 to 1905.

She fought inappropriate development in the 19th century neighborhood and won a long dispute with Benderson Development Corp. over vacant land on her street that the company wanted to turn into a parking lot. As a result, it became the site of Victorian-style row houses.

An outspoken advocate for historic preservation and neighborhood revitalization, she served for many years on the board of directors of the Allentown Association.

"She convinced people to think of it as a real neighborhood," her first cousin Peter Fleischmann said. "She'd say, 'Let's take pride in our neighborhood and let's make it a livable community.' People found that very compelling."

She was active in drafting the Downtown Master Plan, and played a leading role in getting approval of the Allentown National Historic Preservation District, the Elmwood-Allen Special Zoning District and the Delaware Avenue Special Zoning District.

Her preservation work also led her to write books on the history of Old Erie County Hall and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Ms. Fleischmann joined with two other Allentown residents, antique store owner Bill Eaton and realtor Carole Holcberg, to commemorate the first anniversary of the Blizzard of 1977 with a party in the Butler Mansion, the Blizzard Ball, with proceeds supporting the Allentown Association.

They chaired the Ball in various locations for 10 years, then organized an annual fundraising event to support services for people with AIDS. They were honored in 1990 with the President's Award from AIDS Community Services.

In 1995, she was a member of the steering committee for the first Buffalo in Bloom beautification program. The largest volunteer-led urban garden project in the nation, it planted flowers in many public areas, including Niagara Square. She chaired the event in 1997.

She was one of the founders of the Women's TAP Fund, a non-partisan political action committee supporting pro-choice women candidates for public office.

A life member of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, where her mother was a founder of the Members Gallery, she collected works by regional artists. She also was a longtime member of the Garret Club and a docent at Buffalo City Hall.

Survivors include a son, Manly Ishwardas, and three grandchildren.

Services were private.