July 6, 1947 – May 2, 2023

Alfred D. Price Jr., a longtime professor of urban and regional planning in the University at Buffalo's School of Architecture and Planning who was active in the Episcopal Church on local and national levels, died May 2 after a long battle with cancer. He was 75.

The son of a nationally recognized leader in public housing who had managed Buffalo's Willert Park Court project since it opened in 1939, Mr. Price won a Buffalo Science Museum contest while attending School 53 with an essay on snakes, although he had a phobia about them.

An honor student at Bennett High School, he was a senior class marshal, captain of the championship debate team and won several speaking contests.

Upon graduating in 1965, he was selected for a new scholarship program for outstanding Black students by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. That fall he was one of 16 Black students in a class of 827 admitted to Princeton University, more Black students than Princeton had graduated in 223 years.

He graduated in 1969 and joined with a friend at Harvard University to develop and run Afro-Americans for Educational Opportunity, a special education project supported by the Carnegie Corp. of New York and based at Harvard.

He went back to Princeton in 1971 to study architecture and four years later became the first Black student to receive a master's degree in architecture and urban planning from the university. He began teaching in the School of Architecture at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and soon became assistant dean.

Nevertheless, Mr. Price wanted to come home to Buffalo. He returned in 1977 as assistant dean and an assistant professor in UB's School of Architecture and Planning, beginning a 42-year tenure as instructor and administrator.

He served as interim dean of the school and became an associate professor in 1982, teaching courses on housing, social policy and urban design. He later chaired the school’s Planning Department.

A mentor to thousands of students, he was awarded the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2000 and was author of dozens of articles and professional planning documents. His farewell lecture before a packed audience of students, former students and colleagues in 2019 can been seen on YouTube.

Mr. Price also was deeply involved in community development. He was project director for the study "Buffalo’s Public Art," which led to the creation of the Buffalo Arts Commission, on which he served for 16 years.

Under School of Architecture dean Harold Cohen, he was director of technical services for the Entertainment District Project, which guided the refurbishing of Buffalo’s downtown theater district. He was a consultant to the Pratt-Willert Village housing re-development in the Ellicott District, which created hundreds of units of new single-family housing. He also directed the massive Masten Community Renewal Project on the city’s East Side.

In recent years, he served on the Olmstead Parks Conservancy and in 2022 was given Planner Emeritus status by the American Planning Association.

The National Conference of Christians and Jews, now the National Federation for Community and Justice, presented him with its Community Service Award in 1987. At that time, Mr. Price, his father, A. D. Price Sr., and his mother, Virginia M. Price, were one of only two local families in which each family member received this recognition individually.

In 1988, he was given the Exemplary Service Award by the Buffalo Urban League. Jamaican Ambassador Richard Bernal honored him with the Marcus Garvey Medal of Distinction in 1991 on behalf of the Jamaican-American Association.

His devotion to the Episcopal Church began as a boy when, at the request of Bishop Lauriston L. Scaife, his family desegregated the Church of the Ascension in Buffalo.

Active in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Eggertsville, he was a licensed lay reader, a worship leader, a chalice-bearer and a eucharistic visitor, offering Communion to the sick and housebound in their homes. He also was an acolyte master and trainer.

He was elected ten times by the Diocese of Western New York to serve as deputy to the General Convention of the Episcopal Church. In 1997, he was elected by the Synod of Province II to serve on the Executive Council of the church at the national level. He was awarded the Walter Decoster Dennis Award for Canonical and Ecclesiastical Leadership in 2018 by the Union of Black Episcopalians.

For more than 35 years, he chaired the Episcopal Diocesan Architectural Commission, providing support services to congregations throughout the diocese. In November 2020, the Bishop of Western New York, the Right Rev. Sean Rowe, conferred upon him the honorary title of “Canon for Architecture and Planning.”

An active member of the Pundit Club, which invited him to join in 1983, he was appointed secretary in 1995 and served until his illness in 2020.

A downhill skier and a speed skater in his youth, he became an avid golfer and shot a hole-in-one at Grover Cleveland Golf Course.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, the Rev. Canon Barbara J. Price; two sons, A. Douglas Price and Eric Hand-Smith; two daughters, Sarah Strossman and Megan Smith, and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 27 in St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 139 Pearl St.