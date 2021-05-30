Alfonse F. Gambacorta, 82, longtime funeral director also worked for city

Mr. Gambacorta began work as a licensed funeral director in 1970 and through the years worked at Greco Funeral Home, the Rubino Memorial Home and Amigone Funeral Home, among others. During his 46 years as a funeral director, he was a member of the Erie Niagara Funeral Directors Association.

As a funeral director, "he was always willing to help, super detail-oriented, wanted to take care of the priests and the family, and look after every need," his daughter said.

Mr. Gambacorta usually worked two jobs, his daughter said. He worked for the Father Belle Community Center from 1976 to 1980, when he started working as a building inspector for the City of Buffalo's Department of Inspections and Licenses.

He retired as a building inspector in 2000 and from Amigone Funeral Home in 2016.

In 2000, Mr. Gambacorta and his wife moved from Buffalo to Amherst. In 2014, they celebrated 50 years of marriage with a ceremony in Holy Cross Church followed by a reception at the Buffalo Club.

A Roman Catholic, he was a volunteer at St. Leo the Great Church in Amherst.

He was "extremely proud of being Italian," and loved the food, culture and music, particularly Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti, his daughter said.