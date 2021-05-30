Alfonse F. Gambacorta, 82, longtime funeral director also worked for city

April 8, 1939 – May 21, 2021
Alfonse F. Gambacorta lived for 32 years on Starin Avenue between Parkside and Hertel, and he prided himself on having the lushest and greenest lawn on the block.
He loved to garden, said his daughter Maria. "From sunrise to sunset he carefully manicured his lawn and flower beds," she said. "You could always find his favorite plants – geraniums, wax begonias and impatiens – in the flower beds or hanging from one of three large sycamore trees that adorned the backyard."
A longtime funeral director who also worked as a building inspector for the City of Buffalo, Mr. Gambacorta died May 21 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a long illness. The Amherst resident was 82.
He was born in Buffalo, the youngest of six children of Emanuele and Vincenzina Dellgacio Gambacorta, who immigrated from Sicily. A graduate of Bennett High School, he attended Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse, following in the footsteps of his brother, James. He graduated in 1961 with a degree in mortuary science.
Mr. Gambacorta served in the 98th Division of the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1968.
On Oct. 3, 1964, he married Mary Lou Giancani in Holy Cross Church in Buffalo.
Mr. Gambacorta began work as a licensed funeral director in 1970 and through the years worked at Greco Funeral Home, the Rubino Memorial Home and Amigone Funeral Home, among others. During his 46 years as a funeral director, he was a member of the Erie Niagara Funeral Directors Association.
As a funeral director, "he was always willing to help, super detail-oriented, wanted to take care of the priests and the family, and look after every need," his daughter said.
Mr. Gambacorta usually worked two jobs, his daughter said. He worked for the Father Belle Community Center from 1976 to 1980, when he started working as a building inspector for the City of Buffalo's Department of Inspections and Licenses.
He retired as a building inspector in 2000 and from Amigone Funeral Home in 2016.
In 2000, Mr. Gambacorta and his wife moved from Buffalo to Amherst. In 2014, they celebrated 50 years of marriage with a ceremony in Holy Cross Church followed by a reception at the Buffalo Club.
A Roman Catholic, he was a volunteer at St. Leo the Great Church in Amherst.
He was "extremely proud of being Italian," and loved the food, culture and music, particularly Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti, his daughter said.
A member of the Buffalo Shooting Club, Mr. Gambacorta's hobbies included hunting and fishing. He also took meticulous care of his cars, favoring Buicks.
"Everyone who knew him loved him," his daughter said.
Besides his daughter, Maria Gambacorta, and his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Gambacorta, Mr. Gambacorta is survived by two sons, Joseph Gambacorta, DDS, and Alfonse Gambacorta, DDS; and nine grandchildren.
Services were held Friday in Holy Cross Church.