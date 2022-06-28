Albin J. Budash Jr., 73, founded firm that administers pension plans

Dec. 1, 1948 – June 22, 2022

Albin James Budash Jr., who founded an actuarial firm that provides administrative services for retirement and pension plans, died June 22 in Hixson, Tenn., after a period of declining health. He was 73.

Born in Chicago, he attended Shorter College, now Shorter University, in Rome, Ga., and studied for his master’s degree under economist Milton Freedman at the University of Chicago. While living with his uncle as a graduate student, he met a neighbor, Susan Engue, an artist, and they were married in 1975.

After Mr. Budash took a job in 1975 with Sun Life of Canada in New Jersey, “that’s when he got his first inkling that he wanted to be an actuary,” his wife said.

He studied actuarial science for a year and a half in New York City, passed his first set of exams and became an enrolled actuary. He worked as an actuary for an insurance company in Providence, R.I., then came to Buffalo in 1980 as a partner in an insurance and investment firm.

In 1982, he founded Actuarial Consulting Services Inc. (ACSI), first with offices in downtown Buffalo, then in Amherst. His clients included major local health care agencies and labor unions. He retired in 2016.

Mr. Budash was an avid sport fisherman and a member of the board of directors of the Niagara Musky Association. He also caught sailfish in Florida, Costa Rica and other locations in the Caribbean.

He also studied karate for several years with Everett Francis, made metal sculptures and had been a fervid University of Alabama football fan since his undergraduate days.

A former Snyder resident, he moved to Eastern Tennessee in 2016 after visiting the area while attending a reunion at Shorter University.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Laura Bucklin; a sister, Irene Weaver; and two grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held Friday in Hamilton Funeral Home, Hixson, Tenn.

