Albert V. Randaccio, developer built many homes, commercial buildings

Jan. 29, 1927 – May 13, 2021
In the 1960s and 1970s, when newspaper real estate pages were packed with listings for newly built single-family homes, many in booming Amherst, Albert V. Randaccio's name was prominent.
After he founded what is now Albert V. Randaccio Builder, Inc., in 1959, the company and its partners and affiliates went on to develop the Ransom Oaks golf course and community in East Amherst; the Clearfield subdivision, Brookdale Gardens and Harris Hill Commons in Amherst; the Hollows at Loch Lea in Clarence; Windsor Ridge in Lancaster; and the Breakwaters Townhomes in downtown Buffalo.
Mr. Randaccio died in Beechwood Continuing Care in Getzville, where he had lived for two months. The Amherst resident was 94.
His son Brad Randaccio described him as "a widely respected man of great integrity and humility."
He was born in Buffalo, the only child of Fred and Cecelia Randaccio. He attended Buffalo Technical High School, where he played basketball and football. Mr. Randaccio was a Buffalo News All-City football selection as a wide receiver, and was later inducted into the Buffalo Harvard Cup Football Hall of Fame.
In 1944, at 17 years old, Mr. Randaccio enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Va., serving on the U.S.S. Portsmouth, a light cruiser. After two years, he was honorably discharged at the end of World War II as a Seaman First Class.
He returned to Buffalo and completed high school, then enrolled at the University of Buffalo, where he also played football. After graduation, he attended UB Law School, but "he decided he didn't want to be a lawyer, he wanted to be an engineer and a home-builder and go into construction and real estate development, and that's what he did for the rest of his life," his son said.
He was also an accomplished rower, winning many medals with the West Side Rowing Club.
Mr. Randaccio married Lois Fulcher on July 5, 1952 in the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Buffalo.
For years, Mr. Randaccio proudly displayed a photo of himself and the designer of the Ransom Oaks golf course, internationally known links architect Robert Trent Jones, turning the first shovels of soil for the construction of the 18-hole course, now called the Glen Oak Golf Course. Mr. Randaccio's wife, Lois, hit the ceremonial first tee shot at the course when it opened in 1969.
His family said Mr. Randaccio was a pioneer of the patio home concept in Western New York, developing Wedgewood Townhomes in Amherst in the early 1980s.
His housing developments generally featured a range of styles, including Tudor, French Provincial, Colonial and Mediterranean design, and included some ranches.
Mr. Randaccio's companies and partners also developed and constructed commercial properties, office buildings and apartment complexes throughout the area.
He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Niagara Frontier Builders Association for his efforts in the community.
Mr. Randaccio maintained a presence in the office for many years until he finally retired in 2005.
A self-described "man of few words," his son said Mr. Randaccio "was shaped by his humble beginnings in Buffalo and measured his own success in terms of his relationships with others. He was proudest of encouraging others to believe in themselves to tackle the challenges of business and life, always saying you can never have enough friends."
Mr. Randaccio was a 55-year member and past president of Brookfield Country Club, and was also a member of the Buffalo Club and Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., where he spent winters for many years.
Both Randaccios were avid golfers and proud winners of the Brookfield Mr. & Mrs. golf championship several times, as well the Buffalo District Golf Association's Mr. & Mrs. Golf competition.
Mr. Randaccio enjoyed hosting his children and grandchildren during winter vacations at the couple's Florida home, going to the beach, playing golf, having family dinners around the pool, going to Disney World and taking Caribbean cruises.
"He lived for his family and adored all of his eight grandchildren," his son said.
Besides his son Brad Randaccio, survivors include his wife of 69 years, Lois; another son, Alan Randaccio; a daughter, Susan Hadala; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services were private.