Albert V. Randaccio, developer built many homes, commercial buildings

He returned to Buffalo and completed high school, then enrolled at the University of Buffalo, where he also played football. After graduation, he attended UB Law School, but "he decided he didn't want to be a lawyer, he wanted to be an engineer and a home-builder and go into construction and real estate development, and that's what he did for the rest of his life," his son said.

He was also an accomplished rower, winning many medals with the West Side Rowing Club.

Mr. Randaccio married Lois Fulcher on July 5, 1952 in the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Buffalo.

For years, Mr. Randaccio proudly displayed a photo of himself and the designer of the Ransom Oaks golf course, internationally known links architect Robert Trent Jones, turning the first shovels of soil for the construction of the 18-hole course, now called the Glen Oak Golf Course. Mr. Randaccio's wife, Lois, hit the ceremonial first tee shot at the course when it opened in 1969.

His family said Mr. Randaccio was a pioneer of the patio home concept in Western New York, developing Wedgewood Townhomes in Amherst in the early 1980s.

His housing developments generally featured a range of styles, including Tudor, French Provincial, Colonial and Mediterranean design, and included some ranches.