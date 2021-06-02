Albert R. Paonessa Jr., 87, pharmacist who led pharmaceutical distribution company to success

April 8, 1934 – May 31, 2021

Albert R. Paonessa Jr., a pharmacist who led a pharmaceutical distribution company to success, died May 31 in his Lewiston home after a short period of declining health. He was 87.

Born in Niagara Falls, the son of a concrete mason, he began working as a stock clerk in a Niagara Falls pharmacy at the age of 14. After graduating from Niagara Falls High School in 1953, he went to Fordham University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy studies.

Mr. Paonessa owned and operated Towne Pharmacy on Military Road in the Town of Niagara for more than 20 years before selling the store to Rite Aid in the early 1980s. He assisted his parents in starting Towne Liquor Store next door to the pharmacy.

In 1986, he joined with partners to found VIP Pharmaceuticals, a wholesale distributor of generic prescription drugs. Serving as president and CEO, he oversaw the growth that accompanied its move from Niagara Falls to a large facility on Grand Island in 1991. It was acquired in 2000 by Andrx Pharmaceuticals, later Anda Inc., where his son, Albert III, became president. Mr. Paonessa retired in 2009.