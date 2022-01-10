Albert P. Scibetta, 72, built leading local office equipment dealership

Copier Fax Business Technologies won the Konica Minolta Dealer Award of Excellence in 2011, one of the company’s highest honors, and was the only dealer in the nation to receive it. One of the company’s highest honors, it is based on a dealer’s financial performance, charitable activities and long-term relationships with employees. The company regularly makes the Buffalo Business First list of best places to work.

Mr. Scibetta was a regular guest speaker and presenter at company and dealer group conferences.

“Al was larger than life and, without a doubt, one of my absolute favorite people in this industry,” Andy Slawetsky, president and chief editor of IndustryAnalysts.com, wrote in a tribute to Mr. Scibetta. “He always had a big smile on his face and you couldn’t help having a great time when you were in his presence.”

He was a supporter of Summit Education Center, Hospice Buffalo, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Child and Family Services of Western New York.

Mr. Scibetta and his wife moved from Williamsville to a loft in downtown Buffalo in 2016. A fan of the New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, he was noted for the pizzas he made from scratch.