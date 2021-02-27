Albert J. Steele Jr., 66, ex-convict who turned his life around and started profitable business

Mr. Steele often trained and hired ex-convicts to do the messy and difficult work.

“He knew that he had been able to turn his life around, and he wanted to give the same chance to guys who were getting out of prison and didn’t have much hope,” said one of his daughters, Ruthie Steele Matos.

“He told me many times, you can’t change your past, but you can change your future,” added Lorri Staufenberger, a longtime friend and former employee of Mr. Steele’s company.

Staufenberger said Steele got great joy from helping poor people.

“If we were tearing down a building in a poor neighborhood and a bunch of kids were watching, Albert would give a hundred dollar bill to the man with the ice cream truck and make sure every kid got what they wanted,” she said. “He loved doing stuff like that. He didn’t do it for recognition. He did it because he lived to put smiles on peoples’ faces.”

She said Mr. Steele, about 10 years ago, bought turkey dinners for about 300 families in an East Side neighborhood where he was working.