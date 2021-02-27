Albert J. Steele Jr., 66, ex-convict who turned his life around and started profitable business

Albert J. Steele Jr. spent much of his young life raising hell in South Buffalo. He stole cars, burglarized homes and businesses and spent his teens and early 20s going in and out of jails and prisons. He even escaped from prison – not once, but four times.
But about 40 years ago, after the last of his prison terms, he decided to turn his life around.
He worked in junkyards and other businesses, learned how to do demolition work and ultimately started his own demolition company, Hannah Demolitions.
“I was tired of getting into trouble. I wanted to prove to people that an ex-convict could make it as a legitimate businessman in the legitimate business world,” Mr. Steele told The Buffalo News in a 2012 interview. “I wanted to help other ex-cons find legitimate work when they got out of prison. You can believe me, no one wants to hire you when you have a felony on your record.”
Born on Sept. 14, 1954, Mr. Steele died on Feb. 20 in his Buffalo home, after a lengthy illness. He was able to spend the last two days of his life at home, under hospice care, after 222 days in area hospitals.
Friends and family members described him as a fun-loving man who made plenty of mistakes in his youth and then devoted the last few decades of his life doing good things for others.
Over the past 25 years, his company made millions of dollars demolishing decrepit homes and other buildings in Buffalo.
Mr. Steele often trained and hired ex-convicts to do the messy and difficult work.
“He knew that he had been able to turn his life around, and he wanted to give the same chance to guys who were getting out of prison and didn’t have much hope,” said one of his daughters, Ruthie Steele Matos.
“He told me many times, you can’t change your past, but you can change your future,” added Lorri Staufenberger, a longtime friend and former employee of Mr. Steele’s company.
Staufenberger said Steele got great joy from helping poor people.
“If we were tearing down a building in a poor neighborhood and a bunch of kids were watching, Albert would give a hundred dollar bill to the man with the ice cream truck and make sure every kid got what they wanted,” she said. “He loved doing stuff like that. He didn’t do it for recognition. He did it because he lived to put smiles on peoples’ faces.”
She said Mr. Steele, about 10 years ago, bought turkey dinners for about 300 families in an East Side neighborhood where he was working.
Peg Overdorf, executive director of the Valley Community Association on Leddy Street, said Mr. Steele was one of the most generous people she ever met. She said he was always one of the first to step in with financial help when she needed something for one of the association’s programs to help senior citizens or families in need.
Staufenberger described Mr. Steele as a big, strong man who loved the work he did.
She said he enjoyed tearing down decrepit buildings with his excavator vehicle, and was proud of the fleet he assembled, which included about 15 trucks, backhoes, bulldozers and other vehicles.
Family members will continue running the company, his daughter said.
Mr. Steele enjoyed setting off July 4 fireworks displays and traveling to Florida and other warm weather vacation sites. He also enjoyed spending time with his 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“He owned boats and water skis and absolutely loved the water, even though he couldn’t swim,” Staufenberger said with a laugh.
A memorial service was held Tuesday at the Pietszak Funeral Home.
Survivors include two other daughters, Sharon Steele and Tina Miller; three sons, Albert III, Mark Miller and Kenny Miller; three brothers, Howard, Michael and David; two sisters, Lorraine Stegura and Kathleen Steele; and a special companion, Linda Klubek.