Alan C. West, 76, worked as Niagara Mohawk executive

Sept. 25, 1945 – July 13, 2022

Alan C. West, who worked at Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. and was a former president of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America, died on July 13 in Lancaster. He was 76.

“He was the most patient person on the face of the earth,” said Kathleen West, his wife of 54 years. “He was very joyous and really liked to laugh.”

Mr. West held the position of regional general manager in Buffalo for Niagara Mohawk, which later became National Grid.

He started at Niagara Mohawk as a management trainee in Buffalo and was later sent to Syracuse, where he was promoted to a superintendent position for the whole company. Then he was promoted to general manager of the Genesee region and then promoted in 1991 to regional manager.

Mr. West also served as a major in the Army in Washington, D.C., and as a colonel in the Army Reserves.

He served for five years as the president of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He also spent time on the boards for Sisters Hospital and for St. Mary's School for the Deaf.

Mr. West assisted with an annual fundraiser at Canisius College, as well.

During his service in the U.S. Army, Mr. West graduated from a command and general staff officer course. He received commendations for his service, including meritorious service medals for outstanding service in Korea, and a commendation medal, first oak leaf cluster.

“His time in the Army was really important to him,” his wife said. “It was always something very special to him to serve his country, and that’s evidenced by the medals and ribbons he had earned.”

In addition to his wife, Mr. West is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held on Aug. 13 in the Clarence Presbyterian Church.