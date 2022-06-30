Adam C. Blake, 51, welcoming face for decades at Elmo’s Bar and Restaurant in Getzville

Oct. 11, 1970 – June 20, 2022

Adam C. Blake had an ability to make everyone feel welcome.

He was "warm, compassionate and hardworking," his longtime friend J. Richard Crozier, the principal at Smallwood Drive Elementary School, recalled in a eulogy. "Adam had the unique ability to make whomever was in his presence feel like the most important person to him at that very moment."

Mr. Blake, who worked for 35 years at Elmo’s Bar and Restaurant in Getzville, died June 20 after a brief illness. He was 51.

He started at Elmo’s, a restaurant known for chicken wings on Millersport Highway in the Getzville Plaza, as a dishwasher at the age of 16, while he was attending Williamsville North High School, and went on to become cook and manager.

"He was always working and the bar was always busy," Crozier said. "He would be taking care of customers, in the back in the kitchen, pouring drinks, or maybe on the phone, pacing the entire time with the most ridiculous phone cord that you can imagine that always seemed to be tangled. There was just this comfort in being in his presence. He’d give me a nod or a 'there he is.'”

Crozier took note of his talents in the kitchen in an online tribute: "His most famous creations would be the Cajun wings with a uniquely dry rub flavor and, most recently, the double dip chicken wings that are fried, tossed in sauce, grilled and doused again in a different sauce. Over the course of Adam’s career, millions of chicken wings have been served."

Mr. Blake had many fans, including athletes.

An online post noted, "Over his tenure at the establishment, which is a stop on the Buffalo Wing Trail, Adam led the local watering hole to national prominence, which included a feature on the 'The NFL Today' pregame show on the CBS network, when NFL Defensive Player of the Year and University at Buffalo standout Khalil Mack made his return to Buffalo in 2020."

"In addition to Khalil Mack," an online post added, "professional and collegiate athletes from the Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills and UB Bulls selected Elmo’s as their place because of Adam."

"Adam formed so many long-lasting friendships over the years, and so many of those friends came to pay their respects this past weekend," Crozier said.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, the former Traci J. Tribula; a son, Mason E.; a daughter, Mackenzie J.; his parents, Peter and Margaret Blake; four brothers, Peter, Eric, Kevin and Julian; and two sisters, Marybeth Marko and Jacqui Blake.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered June 27 in St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.

