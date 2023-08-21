Feb. 4, 1938 – July 30, 2023

A. Neil Yerkey gave thousands of Western New Yorkers their first taste of the Internet 30 years ago when the World Wide Web was just getting off the ground.

A professor in the University at Buffalo School of Information and Library Studies, Mr. Yerkey and UB colleague Jim Gerland developed one of the first networks in the nation that provided free online access – Buffalo Freenet.

A pioneer in bringing libraries and information science into the digital age, he died July 30 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a short illness. He was 85.

Buffalo Freenet, a public service from UB's School of Informatics, evolved into a free website host for more than 600 non-profit agencies before it switched off in 2012. By that time Mr. Yerkey had opened up more avenues into the cutting edge of technology.

He started new courses to meet the rapid changes in the field and directed the start-up of a master's degree program in the School of Informatics.

He came to UB as an assistant professor in 1977 after earning a doctorate from the School of Communication at Kent State University in Ohio.

When the university merged its Department of Communication and Department of Library and Information Studies in 1999, Mr. Yerkey became its acting chairman.

"The School of Information and Library Studies had a difficult time getting the funding and equipment necessary to support important and necessary training for our students," he told the UB Reporter magazine in 2006. "We were constantly cobbling equipment together and were always short. Since we merged with the Communication Department into the School of Informatics, it has been an entirely different story."

A recipient of the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching, Mr. Yerkey became a professor emeritus in 2006.

Born in Akron, Ohio, Aubrey Neil Yerkey earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Akron in 1959 and a master's degree in library science from the former Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1962.

He was assistant coordinator of group services for the Akron Public Library until 1966, when he became librarian for the Goodyear Aerospace Corp. in Akron. He was bibliographer for the University of Akron in 1972-1973, and an assistant professor at Kent State.

In those days of card catalogs, he began to develop an interest in using computerized systems for storing and retrieving information.

Looking for ways to cope with mountains of academic publications, Mr. Yerkey and UB professor emeritus Charles L. Bernier co-authored a book, "Cogent Communication: Overcoming Reading Overload," published in 1980.

They proposed "terse conclusions," 30-word summaries of scholarly articles that could be fed into computers to help researchers quickly find what they needed.

"We're flooded by information," he told Buffalo News reporter Gene Warner.

Mr. Yerkey was a member of the American Library Association, the Special Libraries Association, the American Society for Information Science and the Western New York Library Resources Council.

He was a member of the Western New York Fiddle Club and played Dobro guitar with the bluegrass group Gospel Express.

He was active in Randall Baptist Church in Williamsville, where he was a deacon, an elder and a musician.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, the former Nancy A. Puffenbarger, a retired administrative assistant for Beechwood Continuing Care; a daughter, Ramona Seiden; a son, Paul; two grandchildren and a great-grandson.

A memorial service was held Aug. 3 in Randall Baptist Church, Williamsville.