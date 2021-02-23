A. M. Hinke Boot, 81, executive director of International Institute of Buffalo

May 20, 1939 – Feb. 15, 2021
A. M. Hinke Boot, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo for nearly 20 years, died Feb. 15 in her North Buffalo home of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. She was 81.
Born Anne Margriet Hinke Tuinman in Zwolle, the Netherlands, she moved to Canada with her family when her father became a diplomat at the Dutch embassy in Ottawa.
She attended schools in Ottawa until her father was transferred to the Dutch embassy in Washington, D.C., in the mid 1950s. After she graduated in 1960 from Mount Holyoke College, she worked for Time-Life Publications in the Netherlands. She spoke Dutch, French and English.
At a party in the Netherlands, she met Dr. Johannes “John” C. G. Boot (pronounced “boat”), a friend of a college classmate who had grown up in the Netherlands and did post-doctoral studies in economics at Stanford University. They were married twice in 1965, first in the Netherlands, then in Washington, D.C. She and her husband came to Buffalo later that year when he joined the faculty at the University at Buffalo as a professor of management science.
As director of the International Institute from mid-1980s to the mid-2000s, Mrs. Boot was a staunch advocate for the benefits of immigration and led the organization’s assistance to immigrant families settling here. She also oversaw the recovery from a four-alarm fire in 2003 which caused more than $1 million damage to the institute’s headquarters in a century-old mansion on Delaware Avenue.
Mrs. Boot served on the board of the Park School and played a role in the renovation for the Buffalo Science Museum in the 1970s. She also was active in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Mount Holyoke College Club of Western New York.
Her husband died in May 2020.
Survivors include a daughter, Maren C. Boot; a son, Mark F. A. Boot; a sister, Carelein Wood; and nieces and nephews.