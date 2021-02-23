A. M. Hinke Boot, 81, executive director of International Institute of Buffalo

May 20, 1939 – Feb. 15, 2021

A. M. Hinke Boot, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo for nearly 20 years, died Feb. 15 in her North Buffalo home of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. She was 81.

Born Anne Margriet Hinke Tuinman in Zwolle, the Netherlands, she moved to Canada with her family when her father became a diplomat at the Dutch embassy in Ottawa.

She attended schools in Ottawa until her father was transferred to the Dutch embassy in Washington, D.C., in the mid 1950s. After she graduated in 1960 from Mount Holyoke College, she worked for Time-Life Publications in the Netherlands. She spoke Dutch, French and English.

At a party in the Netherlands, she met Dr. Johannes “John” C. G. Boot (pronounced “boat”), a friend of a college classmate who had grown up in the Netherlands and did post-doctoral studies in economics at Stanford University. They were married twice in 1965, first in the Netherlands, then in Washington, D.C. She and her husband came to Buffalo later that year when he joined the faculty at the University at Buffalo as a professor of management science.