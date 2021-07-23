Family, friends recall Lackawanna woman, 92, who defied her age

Nov. 11, 1929 – July 20, 2021
Irene Sanok was a regular at Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant in Blasdell, always sitting in booth 29 near the front door.
On Tuesday, Mrs. Sanok's usual table sat empty, save a vase of flowers placed on it in her memory.
The great-grandmother was remembered by family and friends this week as an outgoing person who defied the stereotype of a typical 92-year-old. She died Tuesday following an explosion that leveled her Lackawanna home.
Mrs. Sanok would have dinner at Illio DiPaolo's two or three times a week, said owner Dennis DiPaolo, who recalled her often striking up conversations with customers waiting for a table.
"She just had a polite way," DiPaolo said. "She came in by herself, but she was never alone."
She and her family celebrated a family birthday a couple weeks ago at the restaurant, he said, and she never let rain or snow keep her at home.
"Even if the weather was bad, who would be the first one in the restaurant? Irene," DiPaolo said.
"She was not one to sit in a rocker and knit. She wanted to be on the go all the time," said her daughter, Andrea Connors.
The restaurant staff loved Mrs. Sanok, a widow since her husband died in 2007.
"My staff, they were devastated, from my chef to my servers," DiPaolo said.
The former Irene Pietrusik was a life-long resident of Lackawanna and a graduate of Lackawanna High School.
She and Walter M. Sanok, who worked at Bethlehem Steel, were married for 57 years. The parents of twins, they lived near the steel plant, then moved to the house on Bedford Avenue in 1964.
Mrs. Sanok worked in customer service and sales at Eber Bros. Wine and Liquor, a wholesale distributor, from 1958 to 1990.
After she retired, she enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking and baking for friends and family. She would make muffins and pies to give away, and just two weeks ago, made a poppyseed cake at the special request of her great-grandson.
She could give you her opinion on the best flour – King Arthur.
"She was nobody to be taken for granted," Connors said. "If you did something she knew wasn't right or fair, she was going to let you know."
Mrs. Sanok also enjoyed gardening, planting tomatoes and vegetables until a couple years ago.
"It wasn't enough to plant four tomato plants, she had to plant 24 tomatoes," Connors said.
As a measure of how much Mrs. Sanok loved her family, among the kind words the family has received after her death, some took note of how often she talked about her family and how proud she was.
In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Sanok is survived by a son, Michael; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Authorities have yet to offer an explanation for what caused the explosion. National Fuel said it conducted tests at the address and found "nothing unusual" there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.