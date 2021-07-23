Family, friends recall Lackawanna woman, 92, who defied her age

"My staff, they were devastated, from my chef to my servers," DiPaolo said.

The former Irene Pietrusik was a life-long resident of Lackawanna and a graduate of Lackawanna High School.

She and Walter M. Sanok, who worked at Bethlehem Steel, were married for 57 years. The parents of twins, they lived near the steel plant, then moved to the house on Bedford Avenue in 1964.

Mrs. Sanok worked in customer service and sales at Eber Bros. Wine and Liquor, a wholesale distributor, from 1958 to 1990.

After she retired, she enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking and baking for friends and family. She would make muffins and pies to give away, and just two weeks ago, made a poppyseed cake at the special request of her great-grandson.

She could give you her opinion on the best flour – King Arthur.

"She was nobody to be taken for granted," Connors said. "If you did something she knew wasn't right or fair, she was going to let you know."

Mrs. Sanok also enjoyed gardening, planting tomatoes and vegetables until a couple years ago.

"It wasn't enough to plant four tomato plants, she had to plant 24 tomatoes," Connors said.