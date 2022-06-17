Ethel M. Schleifer, 102, active in women's groups

Oct. 17, 1919 – May 26, 2022

Ethel M. Schleifer, a volunteer active in women's groups and who also raised money for community organizations, died on May 26, 2022, in her home and with the care of Buffalo Hospice. She was 102.

Mrs. Schleifer received the Network of Religious Communities Appreciation Award in 2019.

She was active in the Mothers Club in Buffalo, twice serving as its president amid other leadership posts over the years, and with the Women's Federation of Buffalo.

In addition to volunteering at the Niagara Lutheran Home, she helped raise money for community organizations, including Camp Good Days and the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.

For her 100th birthday, Mrs. Schleifer celebrated at a party with family and friends, saying, "It was like being at your own memorial service, but you got the hug everybody!" according to her family.

The former Ethel M. Grenzebach, a Buffalo native, was a resident of Williamsville.

In the early 1960s, Mrs. Schleifer won the Mrs. Buffalo Contest and was runner up for Mrs. New York, according to her family.

Mrs. Schleifer attended Bennett High School.

She married John F. Schleifer, then a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Force, in 1941.

Survivors include two sons, John F. Schleifer Jr. and Eric Schleifer; a daughter, Lynn Glieco; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., Buffalo.

