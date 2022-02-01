Elizabeth M. Pfleger, 102, secretary and treasurer at Certo Brothers

Oct. 2, 1919 – Jan. 23, 2022

When Elizabeth M. Pfleger worked at Certo Brothers Distributing Co. in the World War II era, she didn't let anything – including the fact that she was a woman – stand in the way of helping her family's business.

In that wartime period, all of her brothers were overseas.

Angelo Morinello, a state assemblyman and Pfleger's nephew, said his aunt's wartime business acumen as the de facto CFO of the family's business meant "she actually broke the glass ceiling before they knew there was a glass ceiling.”

Pfleger, who worked at Certo Brothers Distributing for more than five decades, died Jan. 23 following a brief illness under hospice care in her home. She was 102.

The former Elizabeth Certo was a resident of Niagara Falls, graduating from Niagara Falls High School.

She worked for Certo Brothers Distributing, a beer and spirits distributor to restaurants and bars across Western New York that was started by her family 109 years ago. Her positions there included those of secretary and treasurer.