Elizabeth M. Littere, 43, engineering whiz who made history as woman manager at Ford Motor Co.

Aug. 23, 1979 – Nov. 23, 2022

Elizabeth "Liz" M. Littere had ambition that was noticeable early on in her life and eventually it would help her quickly latch on and climb the ladder at Ford Motor Co.

Whether it was winning a math Olympiad or exploring engineering, she was driven to learn and be successful.

“From the minute she was born, she was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and just did great in school,” her mother, Carolyn Schiedel, said. “She was driven from a very young age and knew she wanted to be an engineer, which was kind of unusual for a girl.”

Mrs. Littere of Derby died Nov. 23, succumbing to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative nervous system disease also known as ALS. She was 43.

Born in Buffalo, she graduated in 1997 from Lake Shore High School. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from SUNY Fredonia State and another bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University at Buffalo, before receiving a master's degree in business from UB.

The former Elizabeth Schiedel served as the manufacturing engineering area manager at Ford Motor Co., where she worked for almost two decades. She was trained to learn every aspect of the job and worked her way up to become one of the three managers working under the plant manager at Ford.

“Her hard work and ambition impressed everyone she met,” her mother said. “Liz was a shining star.”

Mrs. Littere could relate to many of the employees who worked under her since her father, Donald Schiedel, had spent his career as a leader in the boilermakers union. Some even came to visit her in the hospital.

“I had never met them, but they were so impressed with her and loved having her for a boss, and she loved them and encouraged them,” her mother said. “She understood their point of view and union matters, even though she was management.”

She married William "Bill" Littere in 2011 and they have a son, Zachary D., 9, who her family called Mrs. Littere’s “greatest accomplishment.”

They raised their son stressing education, travel and the love of family and friends, Carolyn Schiedel said. Mrs. Littere drove her son to Fort Erie and Niagara Falls in Canada to play hockey and when she could no longer attend his games, she watched him play via livestream.

Mrs. Littere also enjoyed photography, cooking, hosting parties and gift-giving.

She began having symptoms of ALS about seven years ago, but wasn’t officially diagnosed until 2020.

Mrs. Littere surprised her family – and benefitted many others – by signing up to be an organ donor.

“That’s the type of person she was,” her mother said. “Nobody even knew, not even her husband.”

She is also survived by her brother, Donald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg.