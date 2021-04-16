Dr. Melvin B. Dyster dies; Niagara Falls' renowned family doctor

Sept. 18, 1927 - April 13, 2021
Dr. Melvin B. Dyster, a lifelong Niagara Falls resident who practiced medicine for more than 65 years, was a legend in the medical profession and in the community for his longevity, his work on improving access to health care and his training of future physicians.
"I'd rather die with my stethoscope around my neck than in a hospital bed," Dr. Dyster said in a 2004 Buffalo News interview that marked his 50th year in practice, a career that continued until two years ago.
He died Tuesday in his Niagara Falls home at age 93, after several years of living with congestive heart failure, according to his son, former Niagara Falls Mayor Paul A. Dyster.
"He used to say, ‘The problem with being a doctor is, in the end either the patient dies or you do.’ It’s really more about how you get there than where the end of the road is," Paul Dyster said.
More than 200 doctors graduated from the family medicine residency program Dr. Dyster founded at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in 1976, the year after he became chief of the hospital's department of family practice. He directed the program until 1994, and it was named after him in 2007.
Memorial President and CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said Friday that Dr. Dyster “had the vision to realize the trend in the Niagara region was that there would be a significant shortage of family doctors. So what better way to assure we would have a sufficient supply than to train our own?”
Dr. Dyster, who delivered more than 5,000 local babies, "wanted to be certain that family practice was recognized as a specialization," Paul Dyster said.
“He was a significant advocate in caring for the poor and underprivileged population. He probably provided more free care than what he actually got paid for," Ruffolo said. "Many times he would purchase medications for them.”
Dr. Dyster founded a clinic for the Tuscarora Reservation and another to serve migrant farm workers. Also, he was instrumental in founding Memorial's Hamilton B. Mizer Primary Care Center, and he worked with needy patients there for decades.
"Even in the latter part of his career, he would make house calls for those that didn’t have the ability to come to the clinic," Ruffolo said.
The Erie County chapter of the New York State Academy of Family Physicians awarded him its Dr. Max Cheplove Medal in 1994 for his lifetime accomplishments. The state academy named Dr. Dyster its Family Doctor of the Year in 1995.
Niagara University, where he graduated in 1948, presented Dr. Dyster with an honorary degree in 1996; the Dean's Award in 2003; and its Caritas Medal in 2005, in recognition of his charitable work. He was added to the list of Niagara Legacy Alumni of Distinction in 2012.
"After graduating from medical school, he organized the university’s health services department in 1954, and his love for our students was evident in the care and genuine compassion he demonstrated as the university’s visiting physician for 65 years," said the Rev. James J. Maher, president of the university.
At first, Dr. Dyster planned to become a veterinarian, he told The News in 2004.
But Dr. Thomas Morton, who taught biology at Niagara, chose him as a student instructor and prevailed on him to care for humans instead.
"Interestingly enough, he and his family became my patients. I said afterwards, 'That's a sneaky way to get your own doctor.' I took care of him until the day he died," Dr. Dyster said in the 2004 interview.
Dr. Dyster graduated from the University at Buffalo Medical School in 1952 and served an internship and a year of internal medicine at the former St. Mary's Hospital in the Falls before joining the Memorial staff in 1954. When St. Mary's became a nursing home, Dr. Dyster organized the medical staff and served as director for 20 years.
Dr. Dyster, who attended Mass every day until he was no longer physically able to do so, also served in the Army Reserve for 43 years, retiring as a colonel in 1995. His son said Dr. Dyster was disappointed he was never deployed overseas.
“He hurt himself at some point and it bothered him the rest of his life. He fell off a tank, probably at Fort Drum," Paul Dyster said. "I don’t know if he broke his ankle or what, but it would act up right up until his death."
After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Dr. Dyster founded the Niagara County Medical Reserve Corps to serve as a backup for local emergency medical service providers. He served on several local disaster preparedness teams.
Dr. Dyster also was among the community leaders who turned the former Niagara Falls High School into the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, serving on the NACC board. He also served on the board of Memorial's foundation.
His wife of 45 years, the former Mary C. Toohill, died in 1999.
Survivors include four daughters, Karen Marra, Mary Pat Young, Madeline Camann and Margaret Gabriele; six sons, John, Timothy, Mark, Paul, William and Melvin M.; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and Molly, his Irish setter.
Services will be private.