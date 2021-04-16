Dr. Melvin B. Dyster dies; Niagara Falls' renowned family doctor

At first, Dr. Dyster planned to become a veterinarian, he told The News in 2004.

But Dr. Thomas Morton, who taught biology at Niagara, chose him as a student instructor and prevailed on him to care for humans instead.

"Interestingly enough, he and his family became my patients. I said afterwards, 'That's a sneaky way to get your own doctor.' I took care of him until the day he died," Dr. Dyster said in the 2004 interview.

Dr. Dyster graduated from the University at Buffalo Medical School in 1952 and served an internship and a year of internal medicine at the former St. Mary's Hospital in the Falls before joining the Memorial staff in 1954. When St. Mary's became a nursing home, Dr. Dyster organized the medical staff and served as director for 20 years.

Dr. Dyster, who attended Mass every day until he was no longer physically able to do so, also served in the Army Reserve for 43 years, retiring as a colonel in 1995. His son said Dr. Dyster was disappointed he was never deployed overseas.

“He hurt himself at some point and it bothered him the rest of his life. He fell off a tank, probably at Fort Drum," Paul Dyster said. "I don’t know if he broke his ankle or what, but it would act up right up until his death."