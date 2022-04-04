Donald L. Thurman, 91, former Marine Midland Bank regional vice president

June 5, 1930 – March 28, 2022

Donald L. Thurman, who worked for more than three decades for Marine Midland Bank and who sang the national anthem before basketball games at Niagara University, died March 28. He was 91.

Mr. Thurman worked for more than 38 years at Marine Midland Bank, now HSBC, as a regional vice president and a senior trust officer.

He retired in 1990.

A resident of Niagara Falls, Mr. Thurman had been active with Mount St. Mary's Hospital, including working as a member of the board of directors, the finance committee and the board of associates at the hospital for more than 40 years.

He spent time as a director for Catholic Charities, as well.

Mr. Thurman had taken on roles as a leading man for musicals at the St. Catharines, Ont., venue the Grantham Operatic Society and at the Niagara Falls Little Theater.

He also belonged to the Rotary Club Niagara.

He earned his pilot's license at 80, which had been his longtime dream, his family said, and also was a part of the Niagara Falls Alumni Over 30 Hockey League.