Donald G. Nemec, 90, father of 14, was final manager of Republic Steel

The couple moved to Orchard Park in 1975, when Mr. Nemec was hired as general superintendent of the Buffalo plant. At the time, the company employed some 600 steelworkers in its plant on South Park Avenue along the Buffalo River, producing steel bars and other products for the automobile and railroad industries.

But as the 1970s progressed, Republic Steel and its competitors encountered severe economic pressure from foreign imports and labor costs.

In May 1982, the plant was idled, a move that was believed at the time to be temporary.

Mr. Nemec often told his employees and his children, "Never say you can't do something, it can be done," Hildebrant said. "If the workers told him they couldn't do something, he would say, 'There's a way, let's figure it out, we'll get it done.' He was a 'never say no' person."

In January 1984, Republic announced that the plant would not reopen, and the same year, it merged into a subsidiary of the LTV Corp., changing its name to LTV Steel.

The last few years of his work were difficult, Hildebrant said.

"He sold off the plant and got rid of everything, he was in charge of the demolition of the plant and all of that," she said.